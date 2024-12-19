Sky Glass gets a massive free feature update just in time for Christmas

Quick Summary
Sky Glass and Sky Stream have each been updated with several new features.
Apple AirPlay is now supported on Sky Glass, while both have access to HD Audio through Amazon Music and a number of other neat UI tricks.
A whole raft of new features have arrived on Sky Glass and Sky Stream in time for the Christmas entertainment rush – and the best news is that you don't have to pay a penny for them.
For starters, Sky Glass now supports Apple AirPlay, so you can stream video, music and photos wirelessly to your TV from an iPhone, iPad or Mac. You just have to find your set in the AirPlay menu on your device when you're ready to beam stuff over.
In addition, customers on Sky Glass or Stream with the Ad Skipping add-on can now jump through adverts faster than before. You just need to hit the "skip ads" button.
There's a new "next episode" button too, which will launch you straight into the next episode of the show you're watching without having to return to the TV menu first.
Other new features that have just landed on the TV and streaming device include the ability to add cast members to your playlist. You can add actors to a new People rail in your playlist section to instantly access shows and films in which they star.
And speaking of playlists, you can now customise your's with new avatars from a variety of shows, including Brassic and A League of Their Own. These are added to an existing selection of kids shows and the like.
And finally, the Amazon Music app on Sky Glass and Stream has received its own upgrade, with HD Audio now available for those with Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions.
This is the biggest update to Entertainment OS for a while and should download automatically. Indeed, customers should already have received the new firmware.
Sky also recently announced a new price plan for getting Sky Stream, plus a host of Sky channels including Sky Atlantic, Netflix and Discovery+ for just £15 per month – it's the company's cheapest all-in-on TV package yet.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
