New Sky TV plan makes it cheaper than ever – and Netflix is included

Quick Summary Sky Essentials TV is a new price plan that includes a Sky Stream Puck, over 100 channels, Netflix Standard with Ads and Discovery+ for £15 per month. You can also upgrade to a Sky Glass for just £14 per month more.

Sky has launched its cheapest paid TV package ever – you can get more than 100 channels, including Sky Atlantic, Netflix, Discovery+ and a Sky Stream Puck to watch it all on for just £15 per month.

You don't need to have a satellite dish installed, just a broadband connection, and you won't even need to book an engineer to install it. The Sky Stream can be plugged into any TV via HDMI.

You can then stream all the shows and movies, including live channels over Wi-Fi or a wired internet connection.

The Sky Essentials TV Pack is available to new customers and costs £15 per month on a 24-month contract. Alternatively, for just £3 more per month, you can have the same pack on a 31-day rolling contract, which can be cancelled at any time.

"This is our lowest ever price for the content that we're offering," T3 was told by Sky's managing director of TV, Ben Case.

"The point of us doing this is to get to a new type of customer. Maybe someone who has always fancied Sky but has thought that it's too expensive or inaccessible.

"We're hopeful that we're going to get even more people to have Sky in their living rooms over Christmas."

Are there any add-ons?

If you want Sky Glass, you can add the brand's all in-one TV and Dolby Atmos sound system from just £14 per month extra.

That also goes for additional content packs and services. There's the option to add Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and/or Sky Kids, while Netflix can be boosted from the Netflix Standard with Ads tier that's included up to Premium for an extra monthly fee. And this can be done at any time during your contract.

That also includes the 4K Ultra HD & Dolby Atmos add-on.

The Sky Ultimate TV Pack continues too, which adds extra channels including Sky Max, Sky Comedy and Sky Documentaries. That is priced at £22 per month on a 24-month contract, £25 per month on a rolling 31-day plan.

It's also worth pointing out that the Sky Stream Puck is one of the best streaming devices available today, and comes with the ability to stream other services to your TV too. That includes Disney+, Apple TV, Paramount+ and YouTube, although you may have to pay for additional subscriptions separately.

You can get the Sky Essentials TV Pack right now on Sky.com.