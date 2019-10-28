This $0.99 Echo Dot is an Amazon Black Friday beating mega deal

Somebody forget to tell Amazon that Black Friday is still a month away because in a new show-stopping deal, Amazon is making its Echo Dot speaker available for the ridiculously low price of just $0.99 until 13 November – or while stocks last, whichever comes first.

Normally selling for $49.99, the Dot is Amazon's most popular voice-controlled speaker and this version features improved sound and an updated design compared with the original Echo Dot.

We've seen the Echo Dot drop down to $40, $30 and even $24.99 on a couple of occasions so this deal is a real Amazon Black Friday deals beater, and almost certainly beats the Echo prices we'll see when Black Friday rolls around next month.

If you want to bring Amazon's Alexa smart assistant into your home, the Amazon Echo Dot is a great way to do it. The Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to do stuff such as play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others, answer questions, set alarms, and control your smart home devices. You can also use the Dot to call or message other people (or other rooms in your house) that have an Echo device.

Here's the deal...

Right now, Amazon is offering the Echo Dot for just $0.99. To take advantage of that crazy low price, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited, which is priced at $7.99 per month for Prime members and $9.99 per month for non-Prime members.

This means:

- Prime Users can get one month of Amazon Music Unlimited and an Echo Dot for $8.98.

- Non-Prime Users can get one month of Amazon Music Unlimited and an Echo Dot for $10.98.

Amazon Music Unlimited benefits include unlimited access to 50 million songs, always ad-free, unlimited skips, hands-free listening with Alexa and you can listen on all of your devices.

After the one-month promotional subscription term, your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable taxes until you cancel. But remember – you can cancel renewal anytime by visiting Amazon Music Settings.

Note that this offer is valid until 13th November 2019, but only while supplies last, so could end sooner. Offer limited to one per customer and account.

Amazon Echo Dot | Was $49.99 | Now $0.99 ($10.98 in total)

This is an epic deal and one that is sure to sell out fast. Prime members pay $8.98 and non Prime members pay $10.98, but what both have in common is that you get the Echo Dot for $0.99. And you can choose between sandstone, charcoal or heather gray color finishes. Offer ends 13th November or while stocks last.

View Deal

