These headphones are a perfect payday buy with a Black Friday bonus

When I reviewed the excellent Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 headphones a few months ago, one of the things that most impressed me was the value they offer. These are headphones that feel and sound more expensive than they are, even when they're at full price.
Today's Black Friday, though, so you already know that they're not at full price right now – in both the UK and US they've been hit with a welcome discount that makes them even more enticing. In both cases you can get them through Amazon, too, ensuring you don't have to wait long for delivery. I'll let you get straight to those deals, with the UK first before the US, but scroll past them to find out more about why these are a great buy.
This is a great little 13% discount – not enough to magically make the P100s cost some spare change, but the deal nonetheless makes their outrageously good value stand out even more obviously.
The US manages to trump the UK by a single percentage point, with a 14% reduction, and again the final price of $239 really shines compared to much of the competition.
So, what makes these a great pair of headphones to buy at a modest discount like this? Well, firstly, they'll feel a much more premium set when you unbox them. You get a great storage case, and the materials used to build them are really sturdy, while the design is also incredibly slick in my opinion.
Then, on the sound side, you can enjoy really impressive sonic performance that should ensure your whole library of music shines, as well as active noise-cancelling that works a treat. Best of all, they have simply crazy battery life, at 100 hours on a charge (which is borderline ridiculous).
They're also nice and comfortable, ideal for travel because of that battery life, and you can customise a bunch of sound details in the fairly slick companion app. That's the complete package that you'd normally have to spend a bunch more to get, and they're also really new. So, I'll confess that I'm pleasantly surprised to see a discount on them this early – don't miss out on it!
