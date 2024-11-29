The best Christmas lights in the world get huge Black Friday deal

If you've ever done much digging into the world of smart Christmas lights, ones that you can control easily from your phone or an app, then you've probably come across Philips Hue's incredible Festavia system. These amazing string lights are connected to the wider Hue ecosystem, making them enormously powerful – and consequently very expensive.
Black Friday 2024 is upon us at last, though, and it's brought with it a flash deal that massively reduces the price of Festavia string lights in both 65-foot and 130-foot versions, as you'll be able to see below. I'll talk more about what makes these lights great, but first let's get to those deals.
This is the smaller version of the Festavia, at 65 feet, but that's still enough to easily drape around most normal-sized trees, and you get all the lighting control and scene-setting you could possibly want, for 30% off.
Some people might have already used 65-foot lights at some point, and established that they're a little too short for their needs – in which case Philips has a 130-foot version of the Festavia that should be perfect. It's a good chunk more expensive, of course, but it's also 30% off.
The bigger and longer version of the Festavia is normally north of $350, so being able to grab it for this price is pretty superb – and it won't last long, so don't hang around.
These lights really are special, not least because they're completely indoor/outdoor – if you have ambitious plans to light the front of your home this holiday season, you don't have to worry about them failing in the rain or snow. If you're already a Philips Hue user you'll find them super easy to integrate into existing scenes, too, making for one huge connected system.
It won't matter if they're your only Philips Hue item, though, since the Hue app is very easy to use. You should find that after a quick setup, you can customise your lighting to your exact needs, and you can even sync them to music that you're playing for a truly impressive effect.
For the very best experience, you'll want a Philips Hue Bridge, which you can also grab for 29% off on Amazon right now; this'll let you set up automations and connect the lights to your Wi-Fi network, so that you can control them from anywhere instead of just by Bluetooth.
It's not even controversial to call the Festavia the best Christmas lighting system in the world – they're that good. So, if you want to have the best over the holidays, don't miss this Black Friday deal while it lasts.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
