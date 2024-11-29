I've always been an iPhone user, but this Black Friday deal has me tempted to swap

Okay, that headline needs some explanation – technically I was once an Android man, back in the very early days of OnePlus, when its phones were still cheat codes. Over a decade ago, though, I changed to iPhones and I haven't ever looked back, despite occasional temptations.
I'm feeling one of those major temptations right now, though, because a Black Friday deal has landed in my lap that I can barely ignore. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been given a big old discount both in the UK and the US, down to a level that makes it unbelievably attractive.
In the UK, first of all:
With £250 off, this is as chunky a phone deal as you could want on a model that's still less than a year old. It's also on the bleeding edge, specs-wise, and has one of the best displays we've ever seen on a phone.
In the US, meanwhile, the deal being offered is no less attractive - in fact, it's actually a steeper discount:
This matches the best price the S24 Ultra has ever been sold for, which is always a handy way to know you're getting a genuine deal. For $950, you're getting an outrageous amount of phone for your money.
Whichever side of the pond you're on, then, you'll find that you're getting the phone that sits in second place on our list of the very best phones overall right now – an extremely hard-earned place, too. Why does it rank so high? Well, firstly there's its raw power.
The S24 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which means it can absolutely crush basically any app you throw its way, and multitasking is no problem. The included S Pen, which hides away in its own little slot, is an amazing productivity option that you don't have to use if you don't fancy it, but it lets you access so many new options.
The huge 6.8-inch screen, finally, is a total powerhouse with rich colours, deep blacks and a resolution so sharp that you might need a tablet – you can watch movies and TV on this phone very happily. I've been using an iPhone 15 Pro for over a year now, and I'm wondering whether this is the perfect time to change my track – someone hold me back!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Microsoft's 5-star Surface with keyboard is Best Buy's killer deal
Best buy it at Best Buy!
By David Nield Published
-
The best Christmas lights in the world get huge Black Friday deal
Philips Hue's Festavia lights are astonishing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
These headphones are a perfect payday buy with a Black Friday bonus
Cambridge Audio has smashed it here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm telling my friends to buy this gaming monitor on Black Friday
If you're a console or PC gamer, it's perfect either way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google's 5-star phone just hit its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
The Pixel 8a is a steal at this price
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The ultimate addition to your PS5 gets a huge Black Friday deal
PlayStation VR2 will blow your mind at this price
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PlayStation's best 2TB SSD upgrade has never been cheaper – it's our no.1 pick of 2024
This Black Friday deal is a stunner
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
MacBook Air M3 suddenly drops to its lowest price in the Amazon Black Friday sale
Double-digit discounts are now available on Apple's lightweight laptop powerhouse
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
What the T3 team are buying in the Black Friday sales 2024
From coffee machines to camera mounts, here's what T3 is buying this Black Friday
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published