I've always been an iPhone user, but this Black Friday deal has me tempted to swap

Okay, that headline needs some explanation – technically I was once an Android man, back in the very early days of OnePlus, when its phones were still cheat codes. Over a decade ago, though, I changed to iPhones and I haven't ever looked back, despite occasional temptations.

I'm feeling one of those major temptations right now, though, because a Black Friday deal has landed in my lap that I can barely ignore. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been given a big old discount both in the UK and the US, down to a level that makes it unbelievably attractive.

In the UK, first of all:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249 now £999 at Amazon With £250 off, this is as chunky a phone deal as you could want on a model that's still less than a year old. It's also on the bleeding edge, specs-wise, and has one of the best displays we've ever seen on a phone.

In the US, meanwhile, the deal being offered is no less attractive - in fact, it's actually a steeper discount:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $949.99 at Amazon This matches the best price the S24 Ultra has ever been sold for, which is always a handy way to know you're getting a genuine deal. For $950, you're getting an outrageous amount of phone for your money.

Whichever side of the pond you're on, then, you'll find that you're getting the phone that sits in second place on our list of the very best phones overall right now – an extremely hard-earned place, too. Why does it rank so high? Well, firstly there's its raw power.

The S24 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which means it can absolutely crush basically any app you throw its way, and multitasking is no problem. The included S Pen, which hides away in its own little slot, is an amazing productivity option that you don't have to use if you don't fancy it, but it lets you access so many new options.

The huge 6.8-inch screen, finally, is a total powerhouse with rich colours, deep blacks and a resolution so sharp that you might need a tablet – you can watch movies and TV on this phone very happily. I've been using an iPhone 15 Pro for over a year now, and I'm wondering whether this is the perfect time to change my track – someone hold me back!