I'm telling my friends to buy this gaming monitor on Black Friday

Getting a gaming monitor nowadays can be a bit like navigating a labyrinth of tech specs and HDMI port arrays. As a tech journalist, I can confirm that I regularly have to help my friends figure out what they should be buying. This Black Friday I've been directing all of them to the same monitor.

It's Gigabyte's excellent 28-inch M28U, a monitor that ticks every box now that it's the subject of massive Black Friday discounts in both the UK and US. If you're a console gamer looking to level things up, it has the HDMI 2.1 goodness you need, while PC gamers should find that it can accommodate impressive performance.

I'll get straight to those deals, first with the UK version for you, with the US equivalent right below it.

Gigabye M28U: was £519 now £299 at Currys You don't often see this scale of discount for a monitor this good – £220 off is a massive saving. The price has been available at Amazon but now seems to be out of stock, but thankfully Currys has the same price for you.

If you're in the US, here's the deal for you:

Gigabyte M28U: was $599.99 now $329.99 at Newegg The discount is just as huge if you're in the US, and again Amazon seems to have run out of stock. Newegg is our saviour this time, although it probably doesn't have limitless reserves of the M28U. Get one before it runs out!

Now, let's get into the detail – what makes the M28U such a good buy? Well, it's 4K, for one thing, so you can really push things on the resolution front if you want, but it also has a refresh rate that tops out at 144Hz, which most people don't need more than.

That HDMI 2.1 capability means that if you plug a PS5 into it, for example, you can enjoy the 1440p mode and 120Hz gaming in compatible titles, which can be a genuine game-changer in terms of fluidity. It also lets your console auto-detect and change its settings automatically, which is so handy. It has HDR for better vibrancy, and with a pin-sharp IPS panel it'll be ideal for anyone looking to get better at a particularly competitive game.

As I said, then, the M28U ticks every box for the vast majority of people, and its normal price tag of over £500 or nearly $600 underlines how high-quality it is. So, this is the definition of a great Black Friday deal, since it makes a super premium monitor momentarily mid-range in price. If you've been thinking about picking up a great monitor, this looks like your moment.