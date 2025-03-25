Amazon's best-value Kindle just hit its lowest-ever price – grab one now!
The basic Kindle is an ever-reliable bit of kit
When it comes to e-readers, there's really only one huge name in the business for many people – Amazon Kindle. The giant online retailer was very early to the e-reader market and has been refining its devices for years now, but in many ways, the most basic of its Kindles still looks like the best value.
That value is even more impressive right now (and for a limited time) thanks to the ongoing Amazon Springs Deal Days sale, which is bringing almost a deluge of impressive price cuts. Amazon's own tech almost always gets steep discounts, and that's exactly how I'd describe this Kindle deal.
A pretty fantastic £15 saving means that you can grab this, the newest version of the Kindle, for the lowest price it's ever been available at.
The 2024 version of the Amazon Kindle really impressed me when I reviewed it in the latter stages of last year. It's a simple and very well-made little device that doesn't revolutionise anything but does the basics impeccably well.
It's nice and small, unlike some of the more premium readers that Amazon has released in recent years, which makes it very easy to pack in a bag or even pocket. It also has exceptional battery life that measures in the weeks, and 64GB of storage to make it easy to load up even a huge library of books.
The one downside to this deal is that it's on the "with ads" version of the tablet, although you can pay to remove them for £10. You can also only pick the black version, rather than the spiffy new light green colour introduced last year. This price should stay live until Monday, when the sale ends, but I'd grab it before then in case any stock issues means that it becomes harder to find.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
