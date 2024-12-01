As you've probably noticed, Black Friday is now in the rearview mirror, with Cyber Monday just hours away, and if you're on the lookout for a new portable speaker that can take some punishment while still sounding superb, then you are in a huge amount of luck.
The superb Sonos Roam 2 just hit its lowest price ever in both the UK and the US, bringing chunky price cuts to what is normally quite an expensive little speaker. It makes it a no-brainer of a purchase, one that I'm having a tough time resisting: the speaker's in my basket on Amazon right this moment.
Here in the UK, a chunky 28% discount takes the speaker to its best-ever price, and ensures that you pay a mid-range rate for a definitively premium experience.
If you're in the US the discount isn't quite as steep, sitting at 22%, but that's still more than enough to have the Roam 2 at its lowest price regardless.
This is still a phenomenal price for a speaker that impressed us a heck of a lot when we reviewed it – and one that is brilliant if you're already using a Sonos system.
The Roam 2 is a great bit of hardware evolution from Sonos, taking what was great about its previous-generation speaker and refining it nicely. It took a successful design and refined it, making things a little smoother and more seamless, creating one of the best-looking portable speakers out there.
With better controls than the previous Roam, it's also easier than ever to use, and it's so portable that you can easily fit it in even small bags. Impressive water resistance means that it's ideal for outdoor use, whether that's by the pool or on a camping trip where rain is a threat.
So many other portable speakers feel like they're missing out by not including a Wi-Fi option for more connectivity, and that's an advantage that the Roam 2 really presses home. When you're at home it's so handy to use all of its connected streaming options, but then you can pick it up and use traditional Bluetooth whenever you like.
That's a powerful offering that few others can match, so the fact that it's now at its lowest-ever price, with Cyber Monday just hours away, makes this one to grab while you can.
