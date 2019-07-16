The best gadget under £100 is EVEN cheaper for Amazon Prime Day

Here's a tasty and very affordable deal for Amazon Prime Day: the Neos SmartCam has had its first ever price reduction at Amazon, bringing the price down from an already affordable £24.99 to a frankly ridiculous £18.99, making it even cheaper than another of our top deal picks, the £22 Amazon Echo Dot.

We're big fans of the Neos SmartCam at T3. It's an elegantly simple home security camera which we awarded five stars in our Neos SmartCam review and subsequently picked as the best gadget under £100 where it beat some seriously stiff competition.

The Neos SmartCam works with Alexa – ask Alexa to show your kitchen, lounge, nursery, or anywhere else you have your SmartCam, on an Echo Dot, Echo show or Fire TV stick connected to your TV. It offers 1080P Full HD recording, motion and noise detection with alerts and free cloud storage (videos are stored for 14 days for free).

It also includes geo-location so that it won’t alert you when the motion it’s sensing is you, as well as night vision for, well, night time. Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight on Tuesday 16 July so if you want this excellent little smart cam at a really excellent price then act fast.

Neos SmartCam | Was £24.99 | Deal price: £18.99 | Save: £6.00 (24%)

A home security camera for under £20? Forgive the burglary reference but that's a steal! Call the police because this deal should be illegal! Actually, the deal police will shut this one down soon because it's part of the Amazon Prime Day sale so this price is only available until 23:59 on Tuesday 16 July. Hurry!View Deal

More July sales