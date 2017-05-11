T3 Agenda: Garmin launches new 1080p dash cam in the UK, Hive Welcome Home arrives and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we add a little Full HD power to our dash cam needs with Garmin's latest offering, Hive Welcome Home finally launches in the UK and more...

Garmin's new Dash Cam 65W is a voice-controlled, speed camera-spotting wonder tool

Garmin's new Dash Cam 65W is now available to buy in the UK, bringing with it an impressive 180-degree field of vision, 1080p recording quality, voice control functionality and much, much more.

The Dash Cam 65W is incredibly easy to set up, automatically recording high quality eyewitness video footage in 1080p, or 720p with a 2.0-inch LCD display screen and a 2.1 megapixel camera. The automatic incident detection (G-sensor) feature also enables the Dash Cam 65W to save footage on impact, while also adding GPS capabilities for detailed time and location data. So if you're ever in an accident, this little beaut capture all the evidence you need.

The smart little cam will notify you if it identifies a speed camera and can even give you alerts when traffic starts moving ahead of you during an inevitable traffic jam (because no one likes being caught unawares by a barrage of angry beeps).

The Garmin Dash Cam 65W will be available from next month with a price tag of only £199.

Hive Welcome Home launches in the UK (and the US)

UK smart home brand Hive has just launched Hive Welcome Home, a new subscription-based service plan that's now available from hivehome.com.

This new optional monthly plan is designed to make smart home technology that bit more accessible and is a mix of software, products and services. The Hive Welcome Home Starter plan costs £5.99 per month and include plenty of benefits such as special discounts.

The plan includes the Hive Hub, a Hive Active Plug, two Hive Window or Door Sensors and two Hive Active Lights (Warm to Cool White). You can sign up to 24 months if you're looking for a long-term option - you can purchase one online at hivehome.com or by calling the Hive team direct on 0800 980 0649.

Three has now scrapped roaming charges in 60 countries around the world

If you're planning on a summer holiday this year, Three has just the announcement for you. The mobile network provider has just revealed it's planning to scrap roaming charges in a further two worldwide destinations - namely Singapore and Brazil - as part of its Feel at Home program.

The addition of these two far-flung locales - which comes into effect from 15 June - brings the number of destinations where customers can use their phone abroad at no extra cost to a total of 60, more than any other UK network.

Feel at Home is now available in 43 destinations within Europe and 17 outside of Europe, including the likes of USA and Australia. The network is also making international calling simpler, fairer and better value for its Pay As You Go customers with direct call charges dropping to just 3p a minute to 20 countries by June 2017.