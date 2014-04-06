Situ smart scale does the calorie counting for you

Situ is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter for its smart weighing scale that works with an iPad app to track the nutritional content of your daily food intake.

Situ is no ordinary scale – it's a smart scale that tells you every nutritional detail about your food making it an effective way to lose weight, eat healthy and bulk up.

You simply place a plate on the scale, hit the zero-out button then add your item of food. Then you select the food type on the Situ iPad app before being told the nutritional value.

Situ will read out the weight, calories, fat, protein, carbohydrate content and more so you know exactly what you're putting into your body.

The easy-to-use app utilises drag and drop controls to make it simple to quickly pile food onto the scale.

Calorie goals can also be set to make sure you stay on track with your diet as well as varied nutritional levels for different lifestyles.

Situ is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter and, in 48 hours, has already passed the halfway mark to its £30,000 goal.

Situ is definitely a great way to stay on top of your nutrition levels and makes dieting easier and simpler.