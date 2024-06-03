The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a gnat's hair away from launching, now it's been listed by the FCC

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch next month, with an FCC listing the model number and basic specs. The design change is expected to be minor, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 4,400mAh battery.

There has been no shortage of chatter about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 recently, as we prepare for the launch of the hottest folding phones of the year. The next-gen Samsung foldable is expected to be announced alongside the Z Flip 6 next month – and to cement that fact, it has just appeared on the FCC's website.

The FCC – Federal Communications Commission – regulates devices that use radio communications, so that includes all phones. A listing with the FCC normally precedes a device launch as it's part of the process a manufacturer will need to go through before a device is made available.

Those details have been uncovered by 91mobiles, giving us a little more insight into SM-F956U, the model number for the US variant. We've previously seen benchmark listings for a model carrying this number, as well as SM-F956B, which will be the international version. In truth, the model numbers aren't too difficult to decipher – the Z Fold 5 was SM-F946U and SM-F946B.

We get to see a couple of other details about the phone from the listing: it will (naturally) be 5G enabled, with support for Bluetooth, NFC and UWB. There will also be wireless charging support, with charging devices also covered in the listing.

A reminder of the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 6 specs

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked hasn't yet been announced, but it's expected that the event will take place on 10 July. We're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 hit the headlines at the event.

The design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn't expected to change by a huge amount, but it might be slightly squarer in the corners. The external display is expected to be 6.3 inches with that tall 22:9 aspect, while the internal display is expected to be 7.6 inches, with a 7:6 aspect - almost square.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally, so there's going to be plenty of power, but I'm not expecting a change in the cameras. Most of the gains, I expect, will come from Galaxy AI when it comes to photography. The battery is expected to be around 4400mAh, with 25W charging.

With so many leaks, you may well wonder what Samsung has left to reveal. That's often the case with Samsung devices, but more and more the hardware isn't what Samsung will focus on - the company is more likely to talk about the software gains and new features, like enhanced multitasking options.