Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 appears online with a significant battery boost

Quick Summary What's thought to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been spotted on the database of the FCC – America's communications regulator. It suggests the forthcoming foldable phone will have a much larger battery than its predecessor.

Samsung will reportedly bring a welcome boost to the battery life of its next flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, when it launches later this year.

The foldable phone is widely expected to be shown off at some point across the summer, with early July a favourite slot in the rumour mill, but now we might know more about one key part of its specifications.

MySmartPrice has spotted the phone in the FCC database, and while that doesn't make for a whole specs list or anything, it does have key details about the battery capacity.

The listing, which bears the model number SM-F741U, reveals that the device will use a dual-cell battery system, with the model numbers EB-BF741ABY and EB-BF742ABY.

These cells won't be the same size or capacity, but will rather have 1,000mAh and 2,790mAh capacities respectively, for a total battery size of 3,790mAh. This, based on previous years, may well be rounded up to 4,000mAh by Samsung, when it unveils the phone properly.

If you're wondering how big a boost over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 this all represents, it's a noticeable one – that phone topped out at 3,591mAh, which means you'll get around 8% more capacity in the new cell.

Of course, the complexity of modern phones means that might not translate directly to an 8% longer battery life in use – but if Samsung is being canny, it could even go past that number with more refined software or a more efficient chip.

Given that the Z Flip 6 is rumoured to be powered by an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, that second option would seem likely to be covered, making for an optimistic readout.

As always though, it's worth reminding you that this is all unofficial right now – there's no word from Samsung on any of it, and with a potential reveal date getting closer, expect things to stay that way.

Samsung will be looking to keep its powder dry ahead of taking the wraps off the Z Flip 6 along with the Z Fold 6 and the heavily-rumoured Z Fold 6 Ultra, the first addition to its folding lineup for a good few years.