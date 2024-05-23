Is this what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will look like?

Quick summary Leaked images give another glimpse at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which might be slightly thicker with a squarer edge. It is expected to launch in July alongside other Samsung devices.

Anticipation for the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 couldn't be higher. Consistently rated as one of the best folding phones you can buy, we're only a couple of months away from the expected July launch of the new phones - and this could be our best look at the design so far.

The new images come from Roland Quandt (of WinFuture fame) shared on Twitter. The images show a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 case, which of course gives us a closer look at the underlying phone.

We're not expecting huge design changes for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The phone is said to be a little thicker and that might make those edges look more squared as they get a little wider. That is certainly the impression that I get from these new leaked images.

The additional thickness might be to accommodate a higher capacity battery, although it's also been suggested that it could be to give the cameras a little more space, to bring them closer in specification to the Samsung Galaxy S family of devices - and improve performance.

There's been some debate around the external screen too. Any external display changes are likely to stave off competition from the forthcoming Moto Razr 50 Ultra, with the Razr models really making use of the outside of the phone.

Elsewhere the Z Flip 6 is said to have thicker UTG (ultra-thin glass) which could reduce the visibility of the crease and boost protection for the display, while it's expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so will be plenty powerful too.

What Samsung is likely to focus on, however, is boosting the performance of the phone using Galaxy AI and introducing more features for the external display to make it distinctly different to the rest of the company's phones. The Z Flip design is more popular than the higher-spec Z Fold, thanks to its compact nature and more affordable price, so it's likely to garner more attention when it gets announced.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to launch at a blockbuster event, alongside the Z Fold 6, but we could also see the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch 7 unveiled at the same event. That's going to give Samsung fans plenty to get excited about.