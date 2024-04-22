Samsung confirms at least one detail for the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Quick Summary Battery details for what is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have appeared on an official standards website. They hint that we're not likely to get much of an improvement in battery size, however.

We know that Samsung has a new generation of folding phones in the works, but the leaks surrounding them have been fairly piecemeal.

Now, continuing that form, it's been spotted that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has listed details from Samsung that look likely to be about the Galaxy Z Fold 6's battery setup.

New listings on its registry show the Galaxy Z Fold 6 listed with battery part numbers EB-BF956ABE and EB-BF956ABY.

These mirror the format that was used when the Z Fold 4 was added to BIS' registry a couple of years ago, making it highly likely that they're the twin batteries that will be housed in each half of the Z Fold 6's body.

This twin setup has been in use for a while now on the bi-fold phone line since it both uses spaces more economically and ensures that the phone's weight is balanced across both of its halves.

According to earlier leaks, though, on this topic, we're not necessarily getting much of a step forward where battery life or charging is concerned. Renowned leaker Ice Universe already indicated this month that the phone would have a 4,000mAh capacity and 25W charging speed maximum.

Those values are the same as the Z Fold 5 brought to the table last year, so it would seem that Samsung is concentrating its efforts elsewhere this time out. Corroborating this, a filing in the Chinese 3C certification system shows that the phone will come with a 25W charger again.

Of course, static battery capacity doesn't necessarily mean that battery performance will be identical. There are often improvements in efficiency between hardware generations, so it could be that Samsung has managed to eke more battery out using software tricks.

While all of that might not point to a drastic upgrade for the Z Fold 6, other reports have indicated that we're going to get another welcome refinement of its design. It should have a bigger and wider outside display than ever, thinner bezels on the inside and another welcome reduction in weight.

Those changes should be telling enough that an unchanged battery setup might not be much of an issue.