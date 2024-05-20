Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 said to be getting a welcome screen boost

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumoured to come with one big design change. That change could make the user experience much nicer, too.

While we're all used to phones being a part of our daily life, foldable phones are still a rarer sight. That's changing though, as more and more users adopt the growing technology for themselves.

When you look at that industry, Samsung phones are dominant. Perhaps that should come as no surprise – they were the one of the first household name brands to market a device of this nature, and have remained near the top of the pile ever since.

Now, an exciting rumour has emerged about their next-gen flip phone – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to GSM Arena, the device will utilise a slightly thicker ultra-thin glass than its predecessor – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In theory, that should result in a less pronounced crease in the centre of the display. That's a big deal for foldable phones, as many bemoan the gentle slope which hides the hinge.

The report suggests that there is no redesigned hinge on this model. Instead, the new glass will do all of the legwork to reduce that hinge. It states that the Flip 6 will pack in a 50 micron thick glass, up from the 30 micron version on the Flip 5.

It even goes on to suggest some upgrades for next year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. That suggests that a new hinge design will be utilised on that model, which could make the cut out even less pronounced.

Of course, we'd recommend taking that second leak with a pinch of salt. While it could certainly be true as of right now, that model is still expected to be over a year away from launching. A lot can change in that time.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For this year's launch, though, the reported changes sound exciting. Anything which can be done to minimise the screen crease will be welcomed by users. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for further details over the next few weeks.