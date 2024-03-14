Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could come with a big performance boost

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 should get a decent power boost. That's according to a recent leak, which suggests a new processor and a slightly larger battery could enter the fray next time out.

Samsung is reportedly planning to give the next Galaxy Z Flip phone it produces a really welcome boost to its power.

The Z Flip 6 is expected this year, and according to a new report from MySmartPrice, it'll ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at its heart.

That's a flagship chip which should bring oodles of raw power, which is ideal - previous generations of the Galaxy Z Flip haven't necessarily felt weedy, but have shipped a little behind the bleeding edge at times.

Another welcome boost on the speed side will seemingly come where its RAM allocation comes into play - the phone will now have 12GB variants on sale instead of the 8GB it's stuck with previously.

That should help with multitasking and app switching, and there will also be a modest battery boost to help it last longer, according to the story's source.

Galaxy Z Flip6• Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy• Bigger cooling system • 3.9 inch outer & 6.7 inch inner displays• 50/12 cameras • 4000mah battery • Improved hinge & internal layout • Gorilla Glass Armor• 7 years of updates• Galaxy AI• Possible 12gb ram models pic.twitter.com/OH1kXnYHPdMarch 13, 2024 See more

It's not just processing power that's being upgraded this time out, either. The physical battery is being expanded to 4,000mAh from 3,700, which won't necessarily make for a massive change but is still a welcome improvement.

The other area of improvement highlighted in the post behind the story is the cover display that the Z Flip 6 will boast - which is also getting a little bigger. This year it'll seemingly be a 3.9-inch display, again a small upgrade compared to the existing model's 3.4-inch version.

So, in all cases it seems like Samsung is making the changes it thinks it can fit into the Z Flip chassis without revising things totally, which is a tactic that has served it pretty well so far.

While it might not have all the flagship features to compare with the vertical Z Fold phones, the Z Flip does seem to have more commercial appeal, after all.

Still, there's also plenty we don't know about the upcoming Z Flip 6, with none of these details remotely close to being confirmed and official. We're still in the dark about when it'll come out, what price Samsung will attach, and a whole bunch of other specs, so there's plenty to learn when Samsung decides to unveil it properly.