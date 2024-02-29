Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders reveal a surprising design tweak

Quick Summary Renders of what is claimed to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have appeared online, mainly showing that it won't differ that much to the current model. It is said to be slightly thicker though, so could house a bigger battery and therefore last longer between charges.

Flip and foldable phones have very much been in the news of late with Mobile World Congress playing host to a number of new devices hoping to lure you away from Samsung. But the Korean manufacturer will undoubtedly strike back this summer with its own new models.

It'll surely have a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold to unveil – maybe even two, if rumours turn out to be true – and a replacement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 must be on the cards too.

Indeed, renowned online phone leaker, Steve Hemmerstoffer (AKA OnLeaks) not only claims that to be the case, he's provided rendered images of what he claims to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. And, considering his excellent track record with such things, we wouldn't be surprised if they are pretty close to the final product.

Posted in association with SmartPrix, the images have likely been created using CAD specifications and details gleaned from the supply chain. They show a device that's not too dissimilar to the current model in shape and style.

However, it is said that the case will be slightly thicker this time around – an increase from 6.9mm to 7.4mm. This is somewhat a surprise given rival manufacturers are striving to make their foldable phones thinner.

Maybe this is to house a larger battery or camera unit. Or maybe it's just to improve durability. Either way, it'll feel a little chunkier in the hand, if it turns out to be genuine.

Other takeaways include a rumoured switch to the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. SmartPrix also claims that there will once again be dual cameras, with 12-megapixel sensors apiece.

One previous leak that is disproved by these pictures though is that the front display will be larger. The site says this isn't true – the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will retain the 3.4-inch screen as its predecessor.

Of course, this all depends on these renders being the real deal, which we'll only find out for sure come July time when Samsung is expected to host its next Unpacked. Until then, we can only speculate.

Still, where's the harm in that?