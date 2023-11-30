Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 tipped to get a massive screen upgrade

When it comes to the best folding phones, my favourite clamshell-style device is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. And while its Z Flip 6 replacement isn't expected imminently, there are already hot rumours coming in about the next-gen device.

Specifically, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to get a massive display cover upgrade – quite literally. The tip, sourced from 91Mobiles, quotes a reputed tipster from X (formerly Twitter), Ross Young (of DSCC), stating that it could be "approaching 3.9-inches".

The foldable and cover displays on both the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 will be larger than on the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Exact sizes in latest DSCC Foldable Report. Flip 6 cover display approaching 3.9".November 29, 2023 See more

Given that the jump from the earlier Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch cover display to the Z Flip 5's 3.4-inch version was a gigantic step forward, the move from that to a 3.9-inch exterior panel may sound minor, but it's actually a huge change. Indeed, I'm wondering where it'll all go, as the current Z Flip 5 has seldom spare room to squeeze more in side-to-side.

I suppose it was an inevitability though: after all, the Motorola Razr 40 already bests the Z Flip 5 in offering a larger cover display of 3.6-inches (albeit a less practical one), so Samsung had to come back firing on all cylinders to present something that's bigger and better than any of the competition right now.

I'm sure there will be loads more goodies to look forward to with the Z Flip 6, although I don't anticipate we'll actually get to see the device until the latter part of 2024. Before then we've got the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch to look forward to – the Unpacked event is expected to be in mid-January of the same year.

There are other big questions, too, such as whether the Z Flip 6 will go back to Samsung's own Exynos chip or continue the relationship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform. New on-trend colours will be a given, I'm sure. As for just how big the new cover display will actually be – as much as 3.9-inches or just the more doable 3.6-inch scale – we'll just have to wait and see...