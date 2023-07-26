Samsung Galaxy S24 could make a shocking hardware u-turn

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the focus of Samsung fans today will be on the Galaxy Unpacked event, it's not the only news for the brand. That's because details have emerged about a potential new processor coming to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

According to Pocket-Lint, the next-gen Samsung phones will pack in-house Exynos chips. That would mark a substantial u-turn from the position taken on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, where the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip was used in all territories.

It's a bold choice from the Korean brand. Older models in the range had split between Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets in different regions. The overarching opinion from that was that the in-house chips were scarcely able to match the performance of Snapdragon alternatives.

The brand are said to have been working tirelessly to improve their chip manufacturing credentials in the meantime. And clearly they have faith in what they've produced. Putting the chips into their flagship Android phone range is a bold choice, given the public consensus on them.

It's far from the only changes expected on the new range. A long overdue charging speed boost is rumoured to arrive, which would give the devices 65W charging. That would offer a decent boost from the current standard, and pull them closer to competitors in the space.

The same report also suggested that the devices could use stacked batteries. That technology is prominent in the best EVs, and utilises a laminate-like design, to maximise the available space and offer more capacity-per-volume than traditional designs.

We've also heard rumours of a camera boost on the S24 Ultra. It's predecessor – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – packed in a staggeringly good camera, with a 200MP main sensor. While the hardware isn't rumoured to change next time out, there are rumours that the computational photography housed within it could see some improvement.

The new range is expected to drop later this year. Expect to hear more about the potential upgrades to the range before then.