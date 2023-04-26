The Samsung Galaxy S24 could get a big camera upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range has only been on the market for a few months, but they've already made quite a splash. In particular the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – with its superb camera setup – has made waves as one of the best Android phones on the market.

And despite how long it's been on sale, we're already hearing rumours about its successor – the Samsung Galaxy S24. According to popular tech insider, Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), the S24 range will see a massive camera improvement.

According to Brar, the improvement is likely to be primarily achieved with software improvements. That suggests that the hardware in place on the current range is likely to stay pretty consistent next time out.

That's good and bad news. On the one hand, any upgrade should be welcomed. Brar mentioned in a subsequent comment that the upgrades mentioned mostly concern the overall picture quality, rather than new features. That means that everyone can enjoy the benefits. On the other hand, many would have hoped for a hardware upgrade to complement those software changes.

Personally, I'm excited to see these rumours to come into effect. If they do prove true, there's a good chance that those software upgrades could filter down to older handsets – particularly the S23 range which is supposedly being used as a test device. That would make for a much more substantial upgrade.

This is one of the first widely rumoured upgrades for the new flagship Samsung phone. There's currently no indication of when that range will be released, though historic releases would put it in early 2024. Expect to hear a lot more about this range before then, too.