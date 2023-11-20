Samsung Galaxy S24 on-sale dates revealed alongside "confirmed" Unpacked event

Samsung will reportedly hold the Upacked event to launch the Samsung Galaxy S24 family of phones on Wednesday 17 January 2024. This is a date that has been rumoured for a few weeks, but the "confirmation" has allegedly come from Samsung itself this time.

In addition, Korean news source, The Elec, claims that the new phones will be available to pre-order "immediately" after the event. Shipping will then start on 26 January, with handsets said to hit stores in full on 30 January.

While we're awaiting an official invite ourselves for full validation, we have no reason to doubt The Elec's information and the timescale seems about right.

The site also claims that the next Unpacked event will be held in San Jose for the first time. Samsung usually opts for New York for its US Galaxy Unpacked showcases. The last was held in its homeland of South Korea (in the capital of Seoul).

A Samsung Electronics official reportedly told The Elec, “We decided to announce the Galaxy S24 series in San Jose, USA on 17. Sales will also begin immediately."

Will there be more launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S24?

As well as the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, we've been hearing a fair few rumours about a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro doing the rounds, plus a Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 tracker.

Both are expected for launch next year so could very well be part of a packed Unpacked.

There has also been a lot of talk on a new S Pen, to go with the flagship S24 Ultra model.

Other than that it'll be Android phones all the way. Samsung is thought to have refreshed the design on the S24 and S24+, but the S24 Ultra will be very similar to last year's model in terms of the external case, it is claimed.

It will also be going big on generative AI for the Ultra, with a number of key new technologies improving the user experience. One could be real-time voice call translation, so you can have a conversation across two separate languages. That'll be neat if it really works.