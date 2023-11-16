Samsung Galaxy S24 dummy phones show just how Apple they could look

We've already seen renders claiming to reveal the design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and now you get to see the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus alongside their larger sibling in a new set of leaked photographs.

Images posted by leaker Sonny Dickson on X appear to show all three of Samsung's new flagship smartphones side-by-side, and there are some significant differences between the largest model and the two non-Ultra devices.

We only get to see the backs and sides of the phones in the photos, but they match the leaked renders of the S24 Ultra as it's sporting an angular body with sharp corners. This is in contrast to the S24 and S24 Plus in the pictures, which have rounded corners for a softer overall aesthetic.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

The rounded corners match the previous generation handsets (the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus ), but these new images suggest the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will have flat circumferences - compared to the gently curved edges of their predecessors.

S24 pic.twitter.com/Qz1WvubUs2November 14, 2023 See more

Look familiar?

If this looks familiar, it's because it's a similar finish to the iPhone 15 series, which also boasts rounded corners and flat edges.

Not that we're suggesting Samsung has copied Apple. Flat-side smartphones are nothing new, with many manufacturers implementing the design choice over the years, but there's no denying that when looked at side-on there's little to differentiate between the iPhone and Galaxy devices.

If these photographs end up being an accurate representation of the new Galaxy S24 handsets - and it's always worth taking any leak with a pinch of salt - it will be interesting too find out how they feel in the hand.

Generally, a flat-edged smartphone can feel a little chunkier in the hand compared to a curved-edge design which can fool the mind into thinking it's thinner than it is, plus the sharper finish thanks to the flat sides can make a handset a little more uncomfortable to hold for longer periods of time.

This can be easily overcome by popping a case onto the handset to soften any sharper edges, but you then cover up the look of the phone - which won't be for everyone.

We shouldn't have to wait all that long to find out exactly how the Galaxy S24 series looks, as Samsung is expected to hold a launch event for the phones in January.