Motorola Razr 50 Ultra revealed in leaked press images – plus complete spec list

Quick Summary Full specs and images have leaked for the new range of Motorola flip phones. Expected to launch in the near future, there are some interesting points of difference between the base and Ultra models.

When we think of the biggest advances in recent technology, foldable phones have to be up near the top. Once the plaything of science fiction writers, these devices offer twice the screen real estate that their folded footprint would suggest.

There are a great number of models on the market these days, but one of the most popular is the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Complete with a wealth of history which no other model can hope to boast.

Now, images and details about its successor – the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra – have arrived. The images can be found above, and showcase three colours apiece for the Razr 50 base model and the Razr 50 Ultra.

Interestingly, the leaked specs suggest a big change for the range. While the top spec Ultra variant is expected to continue using Snapdragon processors, the base model may come with a MedaTek chipset. That's an interesting change, likely predicated by pricing.

As you might expect, the Ultra model also has a larger cover display. The Razr 40 Ultra packed in the largest cover display of any flip phone on the market, so we expected the brand to continue with that here.

The base model does get a bigger cover display, though not quite as large as it's bigger brother. It also has a band along the crease side, which reduces its height slightly.

Another worthy point of comparison is the rear camera. That's still only a dual setup, but the Ultra is said to feature a pair of 50MP sensors. In contrast, the base model features a 50MP main sensor paired with a 13MP.

Interestingly, the base model appears to feature a slightly larger battery than the Ultra. Those leaked specs point to a 4,200mAh cell in that one, with just a 4,000mAh cell in the top spec model. Still, that's said to come with 45W charging support, so perhaps that's the trade off.

While there is currently no indication of when this model might launch, such a comprehensive leak suggest it's probably not a million miles away. We'll certainly be keeping an eye out for further developments in the coming months.