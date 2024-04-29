Higher-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra will launch sooner than expected – new evidence suggests

Quick Summary A new report suggests Samsung will indeed release a higher-end foldable phone this year, as has been rumoured previously. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra will be announced during the July Unpacked event alongside the other handsets in the range. It was expected to come later than that.

Samsung's release calendar for this year's foldable phones just got a little more interesting, with confirmation from another report that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is on the way and sooner than we thought.

Android Headlines reports that its sources have confirmed the phone's existence and that it'll arrive this summer along with the other new devices during Unpacked. That means we're probably getting the biggest shake-up Samsung's folding phone offering has been given in a while.

In fact, the last time its annual folding phone offering changed this much was probably when it launched the Z Flip as a smaller clamshell choice.

Regardless, the Z Fold 6 Ultra will be the first time there's an Ultra phone that folds and will seemingly get a spec boost compared to the standard Z Fold 6, which will still be detailed as normal.

That said, the biggest gap in our understanding of the Z Fold 6 Ultra right now remains its specs – although there have been plenty of leaks and reports around the standard Z Fold 6, very few of these have had any details about the Ultra model.

For example, it's been widely reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will arrive with largely the same camera module as last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which might not mean there are no advancements where photos and videos are concerned, but also doesn't exactly sound ideal if it's also true of the Ultra.

In fact, even more concerning is that it's also been mentioned in some reports that the Z Fold 6 Ultra could be a South Korean exclusive, at least at first. That would take the wind out of some people's sails if they were hoping to pick it up elsewhere.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn't confirmed by any means, though, at this stage merely being indicated heavily by the database model numbers being used by Samsung.

Still, one thing that Android Headlines does confidently assert is that the Z Fold 6 Ultra will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset at its heart, which would mean that it performs extremely powerfully under stress tests.

Beyond that, though, we're in the dark, so it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for Samsung to break its silence and tell us more.