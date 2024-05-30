New leak shows a new look for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Quick Summary Samsung's next main foldable phone is set to come with a major design change, with a new image showing a more squared-off device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be styled more like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, therefore.

We've been hearing rumours about a significant redesign of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and a new leaked image seems to corroborate them.

If the image is genuine, it shows a significantly different design for Samsung's next flagship foldable phone. Or at least, it shows a bit of a significantly different design. The image only shows part of the phone.

The leaked image was posted to X by Ice Universe, whose leaks have proved accurate in the past. The image, captioned "THE NEXT FOLD", shows the very top of the display but stops immediately below the camera cut-out.

It looks more square than the current design, and some commenters have suggested that it looks rather like the OnePlus Open.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

What does the leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 image tell us?

It's hard to divine much from such a small section. But unless the camera angle is deceptive the hinge appears to be significantly thinner than the one in the Z Fold 5. That tracks with previous reports of a redesigned fold for the new foldable.

The details in the image do appear to corroborate recent renders, which we saw first in February and then with more detail earlier this month.

Those showed a more squared-off design that, like this image, was particularly apparent around the corners and which appeared to use some of the same design cues as the newly squared-off Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

So far leaks and renders have focused only on the appearance of the device, but a newer processor is almost certain and significant camera improvements are likely too.

I'm inclined to think that this newly leaked image is legitimate, partly because it fits with what we've been hearing for a while now and partly because of the timing: we're expecting to see the new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip phones at an official launch in July, which is only a few weeks away now.

At this late stage in the pre-release cycle phone firms tend to have more leaks than a Welsh greengrocer, and it's not unusual for Samsung phones to leak pretty much everything about them in the weeks leading up to the official unveiling.