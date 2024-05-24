Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 could get major design upgrade

Quick Summary Rumours are emerging about a suite of slimmer Samsung Galaxy foldable phones this year. Those could arrive as soon as the end of the summer.

While the world of technology has always been forward focused, the advent of foldable phones has marked that more than ever. The devices offer the perfect hybrid of screen real estate and portability, making them a hit with users.

Perpetually sitting near the top of the pile, Samsung phones are some of the most popular options out there. Now on their fifth generation, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are some of the top picks on the market.

Now, attention is turning to the next generation of these devices. The Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 have been rumoured for a while now. Everything from a Z Fold 6 Ultra model to leaked case renders have given us plenty to get excited about.

Now, new rumours suggest the range could include a second pair of slimmer handsets. That rumour was first perpetuated by respected industry analyst, Ross Young. He mentioned the existence of the Z Fold 6 Slim yesterday, suggesting that it could come with a bigger display and no S Pen support.

That was corroborated by the Dutch specialist Samsung blog, GalaxyClub, who also suggested that a Z Flip 6 Slim could be in the works. They also report that the Slim variant of the Fold is the same handset as the Z Fold 6 Ultra.

That's an exciting prospect. While the Samsung range is unquestionably popular, the size of those handsets is a stumbling block. Other devices like the Honor Magic V2 are substantially slimmer, which makes for a much nicer handheld experience.

So, when can we expect to see these handsets hit the market? Well, relatively soon. The brand tend to launch their new foldable phones – as well as other devices – towards the end of the summer. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for more details about these devices before in the meantime.