Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 benchmark confirms one key spec which will please users everywhere

Quick Summary Samsung's next-gen foldable phone is looking set to pack in a decent spec point for global users. That comes in the form of the processor, and should be a great addition for users.

Whether you love them or hate them, it's hard to deny the impact foldable phones are having on the industry. Models have been coming out thick and fast, with various unique features and improvements designed to push the envelope.

Through all of this, though, Samsung phones remain some of the most popular. The Korean brand was one of the first big names to market a folding handset, and has continued to push on ever since.

It's current generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 handsets are widely considered among the best on the market. Now, one crucial spec point has been revealed – and it's great news for international users.

As reported by the specialist Samsung blog, SamMobile, a benchmark has been spotted for the international version of the new handset. Crucially, that shows the device using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

That will be a big relief for users. In previous years, flagship handsets from the brand have been inconsistent with their chipsets. Some have featured Snapdragon processors while others used in-house Exynos units.

While the brand is said to have taken great strides with their in-house chip development since then, the introduction of a Snapdragon processor will still be a welcome addition. Those are generally considered to be a little more reliable, stemming from issues with older Exynos chips.

The listing showcases 12GB of RAM once again, suggesting that may be the minimum amount on offer. Interestingly, the benchmark does appear to be a little down on power compared to the earlier US version found on the site.

Still, that's not entirely uncommon. Pre-release benchmark testing is a notoriously unscientific process, with figures ranging based on any number of different conditions and parameters.

With this device and others in the Samsung range expected to drop in the next few months, there shouldn't be too long to wait until we have further details.