Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G gets a massive price drop that can't be missed

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21, all eyes are on last year's stellar Galaxy S20 series and potential price drops now that the newest iteration is out in the world. Surprisingly, the Galaxy S21 has already seen significant discounts of up to $200 at retailers in the US with Samsung offering to refund the difference to pre-order customers who paid full price at launch.

But now you can pick up the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and save over $500 / £450 on Amazon's US and UK websites. UK customers have just two days left to take advantage of the deal which sees the price of the Cosmic Gray Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G drop from £1,199 to just £749. If you prefer the look of the Cosmic Black, the discount is slightly less, and you'll pay £887.

US customers can pick up the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in Cosmic Gray for $750, and the Cosmic Black variant for $764. That's a huge $574 discount on the original retail price. There's no timer ticking down on this one, but we recommend getting in there sooner rather than later.

If that sounds too good to pass up, head over to Amazon US or Amazon UK to take advantage of the unmissable deal.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a beast of a smartphone, but the price put it a little out of range of most people's pockets, and the vanilla and Galaxy S21 Plus models offer enough on the specs front that the Ultra wasn't a must-buy at launch; unless you're a tech fan and an early adopter of new gadgets.

But now that the price has been slashed by hundreds of dollars (and pounds) there's no reason to miss out on the snazzy features of last year's flagship, like its impressive cameras, premium hardware, and smooth 120Hz refresh rate.