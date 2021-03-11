OnePlus 9 Pro official images leak ahead of reveal and it looks stunning

The OnePlus 9 reveal event is just a couple of weeks away – on the same day as the Apple spring event, which should make things interesting – and while we've been inundated with leaks about the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the cheaper OnePlus 9R, we've just gotten wind of some official marketing renders for two of the devices in the lineup.

While we don't know what the OnePlus 9R will look like just yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 leaked images look almost identical from the front, although the OnePlus Pro display measures 6.7-inches and is rounded, while the OnePlus 9 base model sports a 6.5-inch flat screen. The antenna bands on the OnePlus 9 Pro are also visible, in stark contrast to the OnePlus 9.

The images come courtesy of WinFuture and also show off the Hasselblad logo which is a product of the new partnership between OnePlus and the Swedish camera manufacturer. On the topic of cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro boasts a quad camera array on the rear comprised of the Sony IMX766 and the Sony IMX78 sensors which offer "50 or 48" MP resolution according to the outlet. They're accompanied by two other sensors. According to what we've heard so far, the four lens setup is made up of 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The OnePlus 9 features a triple camera array, but there's no word on whether the sensors will be the same as the OnePlus Pro model.

When it comes to colorways, the OnePlus 9 Pro is set for green, black, and silver, with the black variant possibly resurrecting the sandstone chassis that debuted with the original OnePlus smartphone, and ended with the OnePlus 3. The OnePlus 9 looks like it'll be launching in black, blue, and purple.

Interestingly, the glossy rear couple with the lack of a visible metal frame on the device suggests OnePlus may be taking a leaf out of Samsung's playbook with the Galaxy S21 and incorporating a plastic rear rather than glass, which is good news if you like your smartphones durable; the Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra did not fare well in drop tests despite their Gorilla Glass rear panels.

There's still a number of features to be unveiled, so tune in to the OnePlus 9 event on March 23 for the big reveal.