Nintendo Switch OLED with Pokémon drops in price at Amazon – act fast!

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is now underway, with the retailer not only reducing the price of a new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model but also throwing in the latest Pokémon game. Now that's a pretty sweet deal.

View the Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokémon Legends: Arceus deal at Amazon now (opens in new tab)

The newly upgraded Nintendo Switch was released in October last year and offers a stunning OLED display – which is larger than its predecessor at seven inches – as well as bigger storage at 64GB. It also supports 720p in handheld and 1080p resolution in docked mode, perfect for playing everything from Super Mario Odyssey and Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe.

Best of all, this bundle arrives with the first-ever open world Pokémon game in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which only launched earlier this year. The action RPG developed by Game Freak has already sold 12 million copies and sits at a very respectable 83 score on Metacritic (opens in new tab) – perfect for kids and big kids alike.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue / Neon Red) with Pokémon Legends: Arceus: £359.98 £299.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokémon bundle has been reduced by 16% in price – a rare thing, considering this is a Nintendo product. It's also worth noting that a Nintendo Switch OLED by itself costs £309.99.

Why get a Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokémon Legends: Arceus today

Unlike PlayStation and Xbox, deals on Nintendo hardware and software are extremely rare, so need to be taken advantage of. The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic device, especially for anyone that loves playing on the go. I take mine everywhere when travelling. The device now has an extensive library of titles to choose from too.

One of these is the charming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If like me, you've found that the Pokémon series has become a bit stale, this is the perfect remedy. An open world filled with hundreds of Pokémon to catch, train and battle. It's an overdue step forward for the series, while also being a great entry point for young children or anyone that plays Pokémon GO but never touched the main games.