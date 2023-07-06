More Samsung Galaxy foldable phone renders leak

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The next Samsung Unpacked event is set to take place at the end of the month, and the rumour mill has been spinning furiously. Arguably the most eagerly anticipated devices set to launch are the new foldable phones from the brand.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have both seen numerous leaks and rumours. Perhaps most notably is the new cover display on the Z Flip 5, which is larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a new shape to boot.

We also saw some official looking renders leak not too long ago. Now, a full suite of renders have been unveiled by the good folks at WinFuture. That site has a great track record for leaking accurate information.

Let's start with the Z Fold 5. That device is shown off in three colours – black, an off-white hue, and light grey-blue. The design is remarkably similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, with one notable change. Thanks to a redesigned hinge, the two panels now sit flush when folded.

The Z Flip 4 sees four different colour options on display. Users will be able to pick between black, an off-white, a mint green and a gentle pink-purple hue. Gone, though, is the iconic flip phone purple. That has been a staple of flip phones since they came back to the market, but Samsung has opted not to include that here.

They also released images of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series of devices. Again, they're relatively close in appearance to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Tab S9 Ultra is – as you'd probably expect – the nicest looking model. That features a notch and what looks like a slightly slimmer bezel.

There we're no images released of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models. Those are expected to be on show at the event too, and have seen a fair share of leaks. Most notably the Classic variant looks set to make a return, complete with its rotating bezel.

I'm really excited for these releases. Sure, it's hard to get too enamoured by devices that don't look all that different, but combine it with the specs we've heard about and we could be looking at the strongest release in years for this division. I also think there's no need make drastic changes. The saying goes: if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

With these designs, Samsung has fixed what needed fixing – hinges and cover displays, mostly – without losing the character earlier devices in the range had. We'll get a better chance to see all of this and more when the event kicks off on the 26th of July.