Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could get a neat performance upgrade

Samsung are set to launch their latest range of foldable phones at the end of July. The new devices have already been subject to a host of leaks, leaving users with a pretty clear idea of what is on the way.

Two devices are expected to arrive – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Those will replace the current generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 handsets. Based on what we've seen so far, the Flip seems to be the bigger update, getting a larger cover display. The Fold, by comparison, seems to feature relatively minor changes over the previous generation.

One thing it might have is a performance boost, though. That's because Geekbench scores for the device have been leaked, showing off the potential horsepower the new model could be packing. The device scores 1,845 in single-core performance and 5,083 in the multi-core stakes. That's a strong showing.

By comparison, the Z Fold 4 averages around the same single-core performance, but a multi-core score of around 4,500. It's a modest upgrade, but one that should make the device a little more capable for complex tasks.

It's not the first time we've seen leaked performance indicators for the range either. Earlier Geekbench scores for both of the new models showed single-core scores in excess of 2,000 and multi-core scores above 5,000. Those we're slightly higher than the ones seen here, though in the same general area.

It's worth noting that this isn't a guarantee of a powerful handset. Geekbench scores are a useful indicator, but it's not an exact science. The test can be manipulated, and its design naturally favours certain devices more than others. A good Geekbench score doesn't necessarily mean a good phone, and vice versa.

Still, it's a handy way of comparing performance. If the real-world performance of the Z Fold 5 can match up with these scores, it will be a really strong phone. Those scores place it in the same league as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is a pretty good yardstick for a powerful device.

The new phones are set to launch at an event at the end of July. That means we only have around a month left before we'll know all about what's in store.