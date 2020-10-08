Martin Lewis knows the score on Amazon Prime Day deals, and it's good news for lovers of Echo speakers and SodaStream

Martin Lewis knows his deals, and the Money Saving Expert founder's latest email news letter revealed his thinking on the best Prime Day deals to look out for next week. He reckons they could include PlayStation and Xbox deals, which is good news for gamers. And there's also great news for lovers of carbonated beverages, straight hair and suitcases your kids can ride on!

Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday October 13 and ends on Wednesday October 14. Yes we know that is actually two days, deal with it. You can expect deals on everything from Philips shavers to Oral-B electric toothbrushes to Le Creuset cookware. Although you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this Amazon sale frenzy, that is easily dealt with since you can get a free Amazon Prime membership for a month with a flick of your browser finger.

More sales opportunities incoming

Using all his money saving expertise, Martin Lewis has this to say about Amazon Prime Day: "Brands we've seen in past years that are likely to be included again are GHD, Trunki, SodaStream, Breville, PlayStation and Xbox."

Martin adds that the dest deals of all are likely to be on Amazon's own devices. This may not be the most amazing insight as there has already been one big Amazon Device sale, and there are a number of them on sale today.

However, you may be well advised to wait. As Martin says, Amazon products such as Echo speakers, Kindles and Fire tablets have gone as low as half price in past years. When Prime Day arrives properly, you can expect to find savings on everything from Fire tablets to Echo smart speakers to Blink security cameras.

Martin sensibly suggests shopping around – even though Amazon's blend of low prices and free, fast delivery with Amazon Prime is hard to resist. T3 can help you out there, as our price comparison widgets will show the lowest price on the most popular items. We'll also bring you all the best deals from other retailers trying to grab a bit of Prime Day sales action for themselves.

Martin Lewis Amazon Prime Day deals tips