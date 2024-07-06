Lovehoney launches its most discreet and travel-friendly sex toy yet

QUICK SUMMARY Lovehoney has launched Mon Ami, a rechargeable and remote controlled vibrator. The brand’s most discreet and travel-friendly sex toy, Mon Ami sits inside your underwear for secret on-the-go pleasure. The Lovehoney Mon Ami is £49.99 and available to buy now at Lovehoney.

Sexual happiness brand, Lovehoney has just launched its most discreet and travel-friendly sex toy yet. The Mon Ami panty vibrator is the perfect toy for solo and couples play, and with the summer holidays coming up, you’re going to want to take it with you on your next travel adventure.

Known for its collection of the best sex toys , Lovehoney has quickly become the go-to brand for all things sexual wellness. Over the past couple years, Lovehoney has made a name for itself with its best-selling line of the best vibrators , including its Valentine’s Rose collection .

Aside from its popular sex toys, Lovehoney values discretion and privacy, which is why its packaging is plain and neutral. But its latest vibrator, the Lovehoney Mon Ami might be the brand’s most discreet sex toy yet and it’s perfect for taking with you on holiday, weekend trips or any overnight stay.

The Lovehoney Mon Ami measures just 3.5 inches in length, so it fits in the palm of your hand… and in your underwear. Made from body-safe silicone, the Lovehoney Mon Ami comes with a magnetic clip so the toy can fit discreetly and comfortably into your underwear and can be held in place while you’re out and about.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

If you want to spice up your solo play or your couples play, the Lovehoney Mon Ami comes with a remote control so you can flick between the different settings while you’re on the move or at home. The Lovehoney Mon Ami has three speeds and seven patterns to explore, and it offers up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted play.

Travelling with a sex toy might sound nerve-wracking to some people – we’ve all seen those videos of security men opening up bags and finding a vibrating present inside. But with the Lovehoney Mon Ami, it couldn’t be more simple as it’s extremely petite in size and it comes with a travel lock so it won’t accidentally turn itself on at the wrong time… like going through airport security. And because Lovehoney has thought of absolutely everything, the Lovehoney Mon Ami is 100% waterproof so you can also use it in the shower or bath.

The Lovehoney Mon Ami is available to buy now at Lovehoney for the affordable price of £49.99. For more low prices on best-selling sex toys, check out these Lovehoney deals and discount codes .