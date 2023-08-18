LELO SONA 2 Travel: size matters with LELO’s new pocket-sized sex toy

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Swedish sex toy giant LELO has announced the launch of a travel-sized version of its award-winning clitoral stimulator SONA 2.

The SONA 2 Travel is a diminutive version of LELO’s ever-popular sex toy, and it has lost none of its impact with LELO claiming it’s, “smaller in size but equally powerful.”

The luxury sex toy brand says it was inspired to launch the SONA 2 Travel after research revealed that while 40% of British travelers have a stronger sex drive on holiday, with 72% having taken a sex toy with them on a trip.

“We have identified concerns among our target audiences about packing sex toys and carrying it on holiday,” LELO’s Chief Marketing Officer Luka Matutinović told T3.com. “Whereas condoms are a staple when packing for a holiday, sex toys are not.”

Sexual wellbeing has taken leaps forward in being accepted as a normal part of self-care with consumers now able to buy sex toys in major supermarkets. However, the reluctance to take sex toys on holiday appears to be rooted in embarrassment. The risk of discovery during security checks and luggage space issues are among the reasons that travelers say they don’t take toys on vacation.

A toy that travels

(Image credit: LELO)

In order to quell consumers’ concerns regarding discretion, the SONA 2 Travel is not only discreet and whisper quiet, it also comes armed with a travel lock so cast aside fears of the onboard bag vibrating its way through the X-ray scanner.

Measuring at just 8.7cm long, it’s small enough to fit into the palm of your hand. Like all LELO toys, it's ergonomically designed with a stylish silhouette. It retains the original SONA 2’s key feature of 12 different settings. It’s USB rechargeable and made from biocompatible silicone and is retailing at £89.

“SONA 2 Travel belongs to the SenSonic range and has all the features that made the original SONA 2 a hit with our customers and the whole industry,” says Matutinović. “The SONA 2 Travel was created for pleasure and optimised for travel, so we wanted to combine the two and really put the toy to the test. Whether you're planning to travel to Cancun, Copenhagen or the Costa Del Sol, we believe the launch of our new SONA 2 Travel guarantees you plenty of pleasure.”

Buy the LELO SONA 2 Travel directly from LELO today.