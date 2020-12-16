John Lewis Boxing Day sale: what's on sale NOW, what's coming in the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year clearance

The John Lewis Boxing Day sale is one of the biggest in Britain, and it will bring to an end several months of high-quality sales deals from John Lewis & Partners (as they are now known). Or at least, it will bring the sales action to an end… until the New Year clearance starts. John Lewis started its deals in the run-up to Black Friday, which feels a long time ago. It then kept its foot on the deals accelerator through Cyber Monday and is now on to its Seasonal Offers. Order by December 18 and they promise to deliver before Christmas, too…
• Shop the John Lewis sale right now – up to 50% off clothing
• Shop John Lewis electrical deals – savings on TVs, speakers and more
However before you dive in – no, wait! Come back! – it is worth thinking for a moment. Will there be better John Lewis sale deals in the run-up to Christmas, and then in the Boxing Day sale (which actually starts on Christmas day, just to confuse everyone thoroughly)? YES THERE WILL.
Although leaving it later may mean you miss buying your Christmas gifts on the cheap, there will almost certainly be better deals after Christmas. And anyway, who is to say you'll be able to see all the people you have gifts for before Boxing Day? Or, indeed, any of them?
That's why we have analysed last year's sales and this year's Black Friday deals in a bid to predict what the best John Lewis Boxing Day sales deals will be. So, read on, and start planning. But first, a short love letter from us, to John Lewis…
Why you should shop the John Lewis Boxing day sale
While many Boxing Day sales will be awash with what we can only describe as a right load of old tut, John Lewis offers substantial savings on quality products. Whether you are after reduced price Egyptian cotton bed linen – in approximately 500 billion varieties, usually – or a class-leading big-screen OLED TV, John Lewis and his Partners will be there for you when the post-Xmas sales season starts.
Is it any surprise that John Lewis & Partners is always among the top three stores in the annual Best Shops surveys? After all, JL&P has an excellent 'Never knowingly undersold' price-match policy, an impressive tranche of warranties and extended warranties, a superb exchange and refund service and, above all, a shedload of top-quality goods for sale. Its website, too, is one of the easiest and most pleasant to navigate, especially during these trying times when so many items are being bought online.
There are many things that go towards making a visit to the John Lewis & Partners website a pleasure. Not only is it well designed and easy to get around, but their product images, descriptions and specifications are a cut above the rest. And even when you buy the wrong item or are unhappy with it, it’s rarely a hassle to make an exchange or request a refund. The fact the company also has a large ‘bricks and mortar’ presence only serves to make it easier to find a knowledgeable ‘human being’ – you know, one of those rare creatures on two legs with ears, eyes and a mouth – to discuss any concerns.
If John Lewis & Partners’ massive array of tantalising Black Friday deals are anything to go by, we can expect a veritable bonanza of discounted items from Boxing Day into the New Year.
So, sit yourself down with a mulled wine and a mince pie, launch your tablet, laptop or phone and peruse this carefully curated prediction list of some of the best probable deals on products we’d very much like to own ourselves.
- Check out all of our Best Boxing Day sales and pre-Christmas deals 2020
BEST REASONS TO SHOP AT JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS
- 'Never knowingly undersold' price match on prices at all shops that aren't online only
- Easily navigable website
- Industry-leading product descriptions and specifications
- Excellent exchange and refund service
- Efficient delivery service
- Two-year warranty on most products
- Extended warranties on white goods
- Affordable extended warranties and accidental damage insurance
- Free Click & Collect for orders over £30
- Click & Collect from Co-Op, Booths stores and some Shell petrol stations
- Collect+ from over 7000 local shops for just £3.50
- Free UK Mainland Delivery for orders over £50
- Next & Named Day Delivery starting from £6.95
- Delivery to 38 countries starting from £7.50
PREDICTED JOHN LEWIS BOXING DAY & NEW YEAR DEALS: QUICK LINKS
PREDICTED JLP TV, AUDIO AND TECH DEALS
- LG OLED65WX9LA (2020) Signature OLED HDR 4K 65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV
- Sony Bravia KD48A9
- Samsung QE55Q90T (2020) QLED HDR 2000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55 inch
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Tablet
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular
- Bose Home Speaker 300 Smart Speaker with Voice Recognition and Control
- Sonos One SL Smart Speaker
- Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- HP ENVY 13-ba0010na Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 13.3”
PREDICTED JLP TRAVEL GEAR DEALS
- Mulberry Cross Grain Leather Passport Wallet
- Ted Baker Coorra Leather Backpack
- Nikon Prostaff 7S Binoculars, 10x30
- Ted Baker Rhohana 2-Wheel 40cm Mobile Office Case
- Samsonite Spark SNG 55cm 4-Wheel Top Pocket Cabin Case
- Orla Kiely Tennison Medium Backpack
- Canon EOS 90D Digital SLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens
- Panasonic HC-W580EB-K Camcorder
- ghd Flight Travel Hair Dryer
PREDICTED JLP HOME APPLIANCE DEALS
- Sage Barista Touch Barista Quality Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine
- LG F4V909WTS Freestanding Washing Machine
- Ring doorbell deals
- Philips GC9635/26 PerfectCare Elite Steam Generator Iron
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Router
- BaByliss 2112U Curl Luxe Hair Styler
- Bosch HBF113BR0B Multifunction Built-Under Single Oven
- Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier
- Meaco Platinum Dehumidifier
OUR PICK OF THE BEST PRODUCT DEALS TO EXPECT IN THE JOHN LEWIS BOXING DAY AND JANUARY SALES
John Lewis lopped £200 off this superb 49-er – £999 to £799 – during the Black Friday period, so there’s every chance they’ll do it again come post Crimbo.
Keep your eyes peeled for some other top John Lewis TV deals
View Deal
Philips HTL3320 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
Beef up your TV watching experience with this already-reduced wireless soundbar and subwoofer combo from Philips.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II Headphones
Just several days ago these top noise cancelling headphones were reduced for John Lewis members. What wondrous deal awaits come Boxing Day?View Deal
Sennheiser HD 458BT Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
Save £70 right now on this pair of dynamite ANC wireless cans – or wait till Boxing Day when the price may drop even further.View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Recognition
You’ll save £20 right now on this top-selling smart speaker (£29.99). Or you could risk a wait till Boxing day when it may have a few more quid knocked off.View Deal
Given that Nespresso is still pushing this excellent coffee machine as a great alternative to the company’s standard Nespresso system, we expect some very decent savings come the Xmas sales. That said, even today’s deal of 100 complimentary capsules is an offer no coffee aficionado can refuse.View Deal
De'Longhi Primadonna Soul Coffee Machine
Will there be a reduction on this superb bean-to-cup kitchen monster? Who knows, but even at full price, it’s one of the very best bean-to-cuppers on the market. We know because we’re testing one right now.View Deal
Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ80EB Super Zoom Digital Camera
This affordable holiday snapper comes with a whopping 30x optical zoom which makes it perfect for next year’s safari. Grab it now for £30 less – or wait till Boxing Day when it might well be discounted further.View Deal
LG F4V909WTS Freestanding Washing Machine
This top-rated, reduced-to-clear washing machine from LG will very likely see some more quids knocked off towards the end of the year so keep your eyes peeled.
Alternatively, keep a beady eye on JL&P’s discounted range of all washing machines and tumble dryers View Deal
John Lewis & Partners Toytown Discounts
Once the mad rush for Christmas presents is over, you can pretty much guarantee an abundance of neglected toys all crying out for a human playmate. Expect some fine deals on Boxing Day and beyond – a fine time to spend all that lovely dosh Auntie Maud gave you for Christmas.View Deal
Le Creuset post Christmas deals
If Black Friday was anything to go by, we can safely expect some Boxing Day and New Year deals on quite a few Le Creuset products. Perhaps a good time to stock up on cookware for next year’s Christmas bash?View Deal
Samsonite Lite-Shock 4-Wheel 69cm Medium Suitcase
Heading off for sunnier climbs in the new year (Covid permitting)? You’ll need a new suitcase – like this handsome concourse-ruling medium four-wheeler from the house of Samsonite. It’s already £106.50 less than it was a few weeks ago – what’s to say it won’t be even cheaper on the 26th?View Deal
Miele TriFlex HX1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Looking for a high-end cordless vac bargain? This classy white Miele sucks like a barnacle and can be used in three configurations for fuss-free wireless floor cleaning. It’s already £69 off the £494 retail price and it’s quite possible it’ll drop even further in price for Boxing Day and beyond.
Numatic Henry Plus Vacuum Cleaner
If you’re looking for a corded vacuum cleaner that will last longer than your house then this is the vac to grab. Reduced by £40 for a short period during the Black Friday sales, you can bet your bottom dollar the price will drop again come Boxing Day.
Maxi-Cosi Rock i-Size Baby Car Seat
Keep the little one snug as a bug in a rug and safely strapped in with this top baby seat, which comes with impact-absorbing material in the top side wings, side protection and a cover that can easily be removed to clean off all the sick.View Deal
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Digital Camera
This 4K Ultra HD and 20.1MP compact is already discounted by £60 and we predict an even bigger saving shortly after we’re all done with the mistletoe and wine malarky. It’s a great option for vloggers because its screen flips up for selfies and it can stream directly to YouTube.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 12.3"
This dandy tablet-cum-laptop had a whopping £469 blown off its retail price during the recent Black Friday sales and we think that same figure – and perhaps even more – will be lopped off again in the next couple of weeks.View Deal
Dyson V8 Absolute Extra
If you can't afford the all-conquering v11, then this cordless number is your next best bet. It was recently discounted by £100 (from £399) but if it comes back in stock again, chances are it'll be reduced once again. Keep your nose to the ground.View Deal