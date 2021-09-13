iPhone 13 is just the start – a second Apple event will bring Mac updates too

With barely 24 hours to go before Apple’s next big event, rumours have already started circulating that a second one is already in the works. The first of which is expected to debut the iPhone 13 alongside the new Apple Watch 7, something many of us have been waiting quite some time for. Now though, a second event is reported to be happening that will focus on new iPads and new MacBooks.

The upcoming event is set to put Apple on the world stage yet again, with iPhone users expecting big things from the California-based company. While nothing official has been announced at the time of writing, a second event is being touted for some time within the next "several weeks."

That's according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who has a reliable history with Apple and its events. More details shared by Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter hinted at both the iPad (2021) and iPad mini 6 making appearances, as well as updates to various models on the market.

The iPhone SE for instance has seen an abundance of rumours pointing to an update, yet this one might not come to fruition until Apple's Spring 2022. For the most part, however, the iPhone 13 will lead much of the conversation.

That's not to say, Apple might not throw up a surprise or two. Apple's gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, was announced at its September event two years prior, so there's always a chance for something unexpected. It was recently expanded with 32 new games.

The next Apple event will be streamed across YouTube and Apple.com from 10AM PT/ 1PM ET / 5PM GMT.