Huawei Mate 40 leak shows literally huge camera development that could worry Samsung Note 20

Does render revealing enormous camera bump spell danger for iPhone 12 and Galaxy Note 20?

Huawei Mate 40 renders show large camera bump
(Image credit: @OnLeaks, @Pricebaba, @HandsetExpert)
Husayn Hashim

By

It appears that Huawei Mate 40 will continue to improve the photography experience of Huawei's best smartphones or at least make it bigger. The camera is, after all, an area in which the brand has made great strides in recent times. We don't know much about it but according to tipsters @OnLeaks@Pricebaba and @HandsetExpert, there will a sizeable bump on the back of Huawei Mate 40 and its big brother Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Just LOOK at the size of that.

According to this image, which may be a real leak or may be a made-up render based on Mate 40 rumours to date, this big ol' bump will contain an array of 3 cameras. That'll presumably be the usual standard, zoom and ultra-wide lenses found on existing Huawei phones. There's also an unspecified sensor, which could be a development of the style depth sensor found in the Huawei Mate 30.

As for the front camera, it is said that Huawei will add the same front camera located in the P40 series to the Huawei Mate 40 family. Meaning that it will do without a notched selfie camera and replace it with a dual-sensor hole-punch setup.

The leak did not provide any information related to the technical specifications of both the Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro, but it can be expected that both phones will be powered by Kirin chip and that the "waterfall" display will occupy the entire interface. 

As for the operating system and software, as we know, Huawei phones do not use Google's services or apps, due to the American ban. Huawei is trying to reduce the repercussions of this through its own mobile services and app store. The operating system is likely to be the usual: an Android-based OS with the brand's EMUI interface overlaid. 

Things are also not clear regarding the date of the official announcement of the Huawei Mate 40 family, but we expect that the official announcement to be around October 2020.

• Via HandsetExpert.com

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: with noise cancelling and a loose fit, it's an AirPods killer AND an AirPods Pro killer. Possibly.
TOPICS
Tech Phones
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.