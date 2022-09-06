Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Pakistan play Afghanistan on Wednesday September 7 at 3pm BST, 7pm PKT, 7.30pm IST, midnight AEST, 1am NZST, 10am ET, 7am PT, 4pm CEST.

Pakistan beat India in their Super 4 match and India just got served by Sri Lanka. So all PAK need to do is ease past AFG and it's alavida India.

Here's how to watch the India vs Pakistan match in the UK, Australia, NZ, South Asia, the USA and elsewhere. There are various live stream options including free ones, and if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab). You can see the same info in a slightly different format in our guide to how to watch the Asia Cup in the UK (and everywhere else). I'd just carry on reading this one, if I were you. What is the Asia Cup? Our guide will answer all your questions.

What time is Pakistan vs Afghanistan?

PAK vs AFG is 3pm BST in the UK. That's 7pm PKT, 7.30pm IST, midnight AEST, 1am NZST. IN the USA that is 10am on the East coast and 7am for all you Californian cricket fans. And 4pm CEST for all you Dutch and Danish cricket fans!

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan in the UK

You can watch all the best that the Asia Cup has to offer on your Sky box on Bollywood channel Utsav Gold HD (opens in new tab). If you have a Sky subscription or can set one up in a hurry, this seems like a strong option. Utsav is owned by Disney, which we will come on to shortly.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan in the USA

(opens in new tab) The Asia Cup cricket is streaming on ESPN, via DP World. There is the choice of commentary in Hindi or English among its streaming options. You can watch live with a suitable cable subscription or on streaming service ESPN Plus. Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is $69.99 per year.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Australia and New Zealand

(opens in new tab) YuppTV has exclusive rights to the tournament for Australasia and elsewhere. I am not going to lie: I am not all that familiar with YuppTV, but you can get a monthly pass from $24.99 (opens in new tab).

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan in India

(opens in new tab) It may seem strange to those who don’t understand the importance of cricket in India but the Asia Cup is actually on Disney+ here. Okay, strictly speaking it's on Disney+ Hotstar and Hotstar is a serious player in T20 cricket. It lost out on the rights to IPL this year so it's had to content itself with the Asia Cup but hey – that has bought it the rights to show India play Pakistan – among other delights– at T20, the world's favourite cricket format! (opens in new tab) And since it's Disney+ if your team loses, you can cheer yourself up by watching Iron Man 2.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) Head straight to PTV Sports TV or its online sibling PTV Sports Live (opens in new tab). Part of Pakistan's state broadcasting network, PTV Sports has the rights to the Asia Cup as well as, not surprisingly, the PSL and the T20 and ODI World Cups. As a state-run entity the broadcast is free, as far as I can tell.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan if you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

