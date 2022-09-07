How to watch South Africa vs England in the third test including free live streams

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The next England vs South Africa match is the third test. When is it on? Thursday September 8 at the Oval. Weather permitting – the forecast is not awesome – play begins at 11am BST, midday SAST, 8pm AEST, 10pm NZST, 6am ET, 3am PT, 3.30pm IST, 3pm PKT.

There is a massive series going on right now. It's the Asia Cup, with the world's most passionate cricketers going at it hammer and tongs for 20 overs apiece. It quite literally 'isn't cricket', but it sure is entertaining. However, if you prefer 'proper' cricket between two middlingly good teams, where they beat each other within three days depending on who makes the fewest bowling strategy cock-ups, there's the third test between England and South Africa!

In the first test, South Africa absolutely destroyed England in a way that made me genuinely embarrassed for all concerned. However in the second test, England mullered the South Africans in an even more comprehensive manner. It wasn't so much that they handed their asses to them as their entire lower bodies, all nicely gift wrapped and via same-day delivery.

Bairstow is out, but in comes Harry Brook, England's latest wunderkind. Seffrika's Rassie van der Dussen is also ruled out, so that feels like nothing has really changed overall in terms of quality. England will want to bat second, South Africa will presumably fancy their chances if they pick and use their strongest attack rather than a couple of journeymen spinners. Game on!

My feeling is the Oval will result in either a rainy draw or a rapid win for South Africa, based on their pacier attack being better suited to the conditions when it's fairly dry, or for England's if it's consistently cloudy and enough play is possible. Overall my feeling is that the momentum is with England and that their team is slightly better, man for man. So now I've said that, bet your house on South Africa.

Here's how to watch South Africa vs England from anywhere. If your home broadcaster of choice is not available, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

The third test is on Thursday September 8. It starts at 11am BST, midday SAST. If you can tear yourself away from the Asia Cup it's on at 3.30pm IST and 3pm PKT. In Australia it's 8pm AEST, in New Zealand 10pm NZST. In the USA? You can watch from 6am ET or 3am PT.

How to watch England vs South Africa in the UK

(opens in new tab) Needless to say, this test is on Sky Sports. I quite like their commentary team, you get the occasional genuine insight rather than a bunch of old duffers going on about how everything was better when they played – no wonder, considering Nasser Hussain and Mark Butcher are key parts of the team. If you aren't a Sky Sports subscriber you can pick up a one-month Sports pass on its steaming spin-off NOW. That costs just £11.98 if you only want to watch on mobile, or £34 if you want to view it on something with a larger screen (opens in new tab) – you know: your TV for instance.

How to watch England vs the Proteas in South Africa

(opens in new tab) If you love the super sport of cricket, head straight to SuperSport. You'll need a subscription, of course, and the SuperSport streaming app (opens in new tab) is on hand if you need an online backup

How do watch England vs South Africa in Australia

(opens in new tab) Are you in Australia or in possession of a VPN that can make it seem like you are? England vs South Africa is on Fox Cricket channel 501 and, of course, via Foxtel (opens in new tab). Not a Fox subscriber for financial or political reasons? Try a Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). As well as the cricket, this lets you watch NRL, soccer, F1, NFL. The trial will last you till the end of the 3rd test, especially if it ends in the currently de rigeur 3 days. After that, a subscription costs from $27.50 per month.

How to watch England vs South Africa in the USA

(opens in new tab) Believe it or not, there is a cricket streaming service in the USA and Canada called Willow TV (opens in new tab). It's available via various cable providers, or you could use cable cutters' fave, Sling TV (opens in new tab) and add Willow TV for $5 per month. If you're new to Sling or, indeed, have never even heard of it, you can get SlingTV with a 50% discount. (opens in new tab)

How to watch England vs South Africa in India

(opens in new tab) If you really are an Indian cricket fan who loves cricket that much, Sony Sports Network has the rights to this series.Commentary is English only, so this is mainly for holiday makers and ex-pats I guess. Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will also be streaming the match. It's a snip at Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month.

How to watch England vs South Africa in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Another free option! Newcomers to Spark Sport can bag a 7-day free trial and by my maths, this match cannot possibly last that long – just managing more than 3 days would be a plus, let's face it. Therefore, you can watch South Africa vs England for free (opens in new tab) so long as you are in New Zealand or can work some kind of VPN jiggery-pokery. After 7 days, it's NZ$24.99 per month, and you can watch the rugby and all that.

How to watch the Asia Cup if you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.