Who are the Asia Cup 2022 finalists? And who is favourite to win?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka takes place on Sunday September 11. Who is favourite to win the Asia Cup 2022? Judging by almost every other game in the tournament to date, it’ll probably be whichever of these teams bats second! Aside from the group stage games involving qualifiers Hong Kong, only one game in the whole tournament has been won by the team batting first. And that was a dead rubber game that took place yesterday, with India marmalising Afghanistan in Dubai.

Both teams have been impressive when chasing at the Asia Cup - Pakistan knocked-off 182 to beat India in Dubai, and Sri Lanka have repeatedly shown that they can chase decent scores – the Lions have chased 170+ against India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their last three games.

When is the Asia Cup 2022 final?

The Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka takes place on Sunday September 11 at at 3pm BST, 7pm PKT, 7.30pm IST, AEST, 1am NZST. 10am ET, 7am PT, and 4pm CEST.

Unusually, there is a kind of ‘dress rehearsal’ for the Asia Cup final, because Pakistan vs Sri Lanka is also the final game of the Super 4 round. It takes place today, Friday September 9. Some key players may be rested for the final, and it’s unlikely either team will be trying very hard, but it’ll still be interesting to see who wins individual duels between batters and bowlers, and who wins the match. Here’s how to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka from anywhere. The same instructions apply for watching the final itself.

Who will win the Asia Cup final?

Babar Azam has not got out of first gear in this tournament. Will he suddenly come good on Sunday? (Image credit: Getty)

Ignoring the influence of the toss for a moment, Pakistan enter the final as slim favourites. They’re the second-ranked T20 team in the world, and in Babar Azam and the top scoring player left in tournament Mohammad Rizwan they have two of the most destructive T20i batsmen in world cricket. Still, Pakistan’s batting hasn’t always clicked in this tournament, and Babar in particular is struggling for form. He’s managed just 33 runs in four innings and if his bad stretch continues, that certainly improves Sri Lanka’s odds. Cricketing form being what it is, it’s equally as likely he’ll suddenly throw off the shackles and score a rapid-fire century. Either way, Pakistan’s captain will be a key figure.

Sri Lanka come into the final in arguably even better form than the favourites, with Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa all making big contributions in this tournament. On paper they perhaps don’t match up, man for man with Pakistan, but anything can happen in T20 cricket and Sri Lanka is a talented team on the rise under coach Chris Silverwood. Yes really, that Chris Silverwood – the guy who was so hapless when in charge of England.

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium will almost certainly have an impact. As noted, it favours the chasing side, with 16 of the last 19 matches played here won by the team batting second.

What went wrong for India at the Asia Cup 2022?

Old King Kohli looks to be back to his best – but it wasn't enough to take pre-tournament favourites India to the final (Image credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

As winners of the last two Asia Cup tournaments and the number one ranked T20 team in the world, few would have predicted that India would not be in the final of the Asia Cup this year. India started the tournament well by beating Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group stage, but defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 round effectively ended India’s chances for a third straight Asia Cup win.

There will no doubt be an inquest into why India lost. The team clearly missed the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, and fielded a less experienced pace bowling lineup that struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. The loss of Ravindra Jadeja to injury was also a factor as he contributes so much with bat and ball.

Notably, though, India lost to both Sri Lanka and Pakistan on the second-to-last ball, and could have won with the very slightest change of circumstances. It may also be signifiant that star bat Virat Kohli has played himself back into form during this tournament – his 122 from 56 balls against AFG was probably the best innings of the Asia Cup to date.

Regardless of their failure here, India will likely still be highly ranked for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and a tough team to beat, especially if Bumrah is available for it.

What teams are in the Asia Cup 2022?

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are the six nations taking part in the Asia Cup 2022. Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 after beating Singapore, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in a qualifying tournament.

To win that tournament is one thing, to compete at the Asia Cup is quite another - Hong Kong was drawn in a group with India and Pakistan, and promptly lost to both, including an absolute drubbing by Pakistan, who bowled them out for just 38 runs in 10 overs.

Where is the Asia Cup 2022 taking place?

The Asia Cup 2022 is taking place in the United Arab Emirates. This tournament was originally scheduled to take place in September 2020, but was postponed for two years in a row because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ACC announced that Sri Lanka would host the tournament in 2022 (as it was scheduled to host in 2021), however, Sri Lanka decided it could not host the tournament because of the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country. As a result, the Asia Cup 2022 was relocated to the UAE. But as the Village People once observed, it's fun to stay at the UAE. You can get yourself clean, you can have a good meal, you can do whatever you feel.