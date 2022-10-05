Google Pixel launch event: how to watch the Pixel 7, Pro & Pixel Watch reveal

The Google Pixel launch event is just around the corner, with the live event scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 6 October, at 15:00 UK time (that's 10:00 EST in its native New York timezone).

T3 has been following the development of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch in detail, rounding up all the news, rumours, expectations and wants from these new devices – which are known to be the stars of the show.

Want to watch it live? We're expecting a YouTube livestream, what with this being a Google event, but right now there's no embed – Google is only directing to its Google Store Events page (opens in new tab) to view the reveal as it happens.

When is Google's Fall Event 2022?

Google Pixel 7 Pro

(Image credit: Google)

The second major Google devices event, following Google I/O back in May, the 'Google Fall Event' as the company is calling it will take place on Thursday 6th October at 15:00 BST for UK audiences. That's 16:00 CEST for those in Europe. Our American readers, meanwhile, can tune in at 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT

We suspect the show will go on for around an hour all-in, given the variety of kit that'll be on show. There's rumour that Google could show-off yet more kit than the headliners, as the company has already confirmed a Pixel Tablet will be coming in 2023. 

Beyond that, the more far-reaching rumours suggest that a Pixel Fold folding phone and possibly maybe (but probably not) Google Pixel 7 Ultra could also be in the works. It's probably too soon for those, if that latter comes to fruition at all that is.

Keep your eyes peeled for the live event link, we'll be embedding it into this page as and when it becomes available to watch.  

