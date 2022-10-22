Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Afghanistan vs England is on Saturday October 22 at 10pm AEST, midday BST, 4pm PKT, 4:30pm IST, 11pm NZST, 7am ET and 4am PT. With qualifying over and the Super 12 underway, here's how to watch England vs Afghanistan on a live stream or broadcast TV in the cricket T20 World Cup.

ENG have recently beaten Pakistan and Australia in warm-up series. AFG looked threatening at times in September's Asia Cup but are the clear underdogs here. They came roaring out of the blocks in that series and they'll be hoping to repeat the trick here, tying England up in knots with their usually spin-heavy attack, then blowing them away with batting that is as aggressive as their fans sometimes are when they lose. Reality is likely to bite, however, in the form of a hugely destructive English batting line-up, led by Jos Buttler.

England had injury worries around Chris Woakes (quadricep) and Mark Wood (not actually injured at this point, but it's usually only a matter of time), but both are playing today. Mulleted man mountain Reece Topley has already been ruled out because he, er, fell over the boundary rope. Okay.

With two such forceful sides facing off, there's a chance things could be fiery out there. However, alas, there is also a pretty strong chance things could be rainy – the forecast is a little grim, but then again the forecast has been adverse throughout this World Cup so far, but very little actual match time has been lost to showers. Fingers crossed, then.

England have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia just got absolutely walloped by New Zealand after making the same call! The England batting lineup looks very strong indeed. There are only four specialist bowlers picked. However, it should be pretty easy to get 4 quality overs – at least – out of England’s all-rounder contingent of Stokes, Livingstone and Moeen. Here’s the full lineup.

1 Jos Buttler, 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

In fact, Stokes opened the bowling.

So, here's how to watch England vs Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup in the UK, Australia, NZ, South Asia, the USA and elsewhere. There are various live stream options and if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab). Scroll down to the bottom of this guide for more info on this. We also have a regularly updated guide to how to watch the cricket T20 World Cup including free options, on a live stream. It's got the same info as this, but not as specific to ENG vs AFG.

When is England vs Afghanistan in the T20 cricket World Cup?

Afghanistan vs England starts on Saturday October 22 at 10pm AEST, midday BST, 4pm PKT, 4:30pm IST, 11pm NZST, 7am ET and 4am PT.

All this is subject to rain, of which there may be rather a lot. Tragically, much of Australia currently resembles Atlantis and while we've been lucky with the weather so far in the T20 cricket, our luck can't last forever.

Can you stream the T20 World Cup for FREE?

Yes you can! If you live in Pakistan, or indeed, outside of Pakistan and don't mind the commentary being in Urdu, a number of games are free to watch on state broadcaster PTV Sports (opens in new tab). Hooray for public service broadcasting!

Australia's games, plus the semis and final, are free on Channel 9 in Australia, including via its 9Now (opens in new tab) streaming service. Here, the commentary will be more or less in English. Alternatively, you can watch every World Cup game for free for 14 days, with a free trial of Kayo Sports. Unfortunately, the World Cup goes on for longer than 14 days, but you can't have everything for free in life.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan T20 cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky Sports (opens in new tab) will have all the World Cup T20i action for UK viewers, via satellite, Sky Go, Sky Glass or the floating voter's favourite: Sky Now (opens in new tab). There, a Sports pass will set you back just £25 per month for 6 months, with free Boost for the first month, so you can watch in full HD, as opposed to slightly crappy semi-HD. That will then cost an extra £5 per month if you want to continue with it, alas. There is one other option which is to buy a 1-day pass to Sky Sports for £11.99 – but that does not strike us as great VFM, compared to the monthly deal above.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan T20 cricket in India – or in Hindi, from abroad

(opens in new tab) In India, who start against arch rivals Pakistan on October 23, the T20 World Cup will be on Star Sports (opens in new tab). That means it's also watchable via Disney+ Hotstar streaming (opens in new tab), including the Hotstar mobile app (opens in new tab). There's no free offer on this one, alas, but prices start at just Rs 499. India fans wanting to watch from overseas will need a VPN – scroll on for more on that.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan T20 cricket in Pakistan – for free!

(opens in new tab) Head straight to PTV Sports TV or its online sibling PTV Sports Live (opens in new tab). Part of Pakistan's state broadcasting network, PTV Sports has the rights to the World Cup, and as a state-run entity, it's showing it for free. I wouldn't say it's the most sophisticated streaming website I've ever come across, but it works, and it's free, so you can't really grumble.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan T20 cricket in Australia – including free trial options

(opens in new tab) Apparently, every single match of the T20 World Cup is on Fox Cricket and the Foxtel streaming service (opens in new tab). To watch for free, however, you could to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This comes with a FREE 14-day trial (opens in new tab), after which it's from $27.50 per month, which is pretty reasonable. All Australia's World Cup matches, plus the semis, the final and 'selected other matches' will also be free on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now streaming (opens in new tab).

How to watch England vs Afghanistan T20 cricket in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Kiwis can watch the World Cup on Sky Sport, via Sky Go, Sky Now or cable. A Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) sub is currently $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan T20 cricket in the USA

(opens in new tab) Rather amazingly, there is a streaming service in the USA and Canada that's specifically for cricket! It's called Willow TV (opens in new tab) and is available via various cable providers. If you prefer to stream, you can use cable cutters' fave, Sling TV and add Willow TV for $5 per month. If you're new to Sling or, indeed, have never even heard of it, you can get SlingTV with a 50% discount. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) In the USA, the World Cup cricket is also streaming on ESPN. This channel usually offers the choice of commentary in Hindi or English among its streaming options, too. You can watch live with a suitable cable subscription or on streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is $69.99 per year.

How to watch England vs Afghanistan T20 cricket if you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our top choice when it comes to pretending you are in a different country, and all the other useful stuff you can do with VPNs. It's got a robust set of security features and there's the option of buying it on a 3-month free trial, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, (opens in new tab)when you sign up for a year. This works out at just £6.19 per month, and you can use ExpressVPN across your laptop, phone, PlayStation, Xbox and more. Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Wimbledon 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) .