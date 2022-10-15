How to watch the T20 cricket World Cup on a live stream from anywhere –including some free options

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The T20 World Cup cricket starts on Sunday October 16 and runs until mid-November, so there's plenty of T20i action to savour. Hosts and narrow bookies' favourites Australia will do battle with all the other great T20 cricketing powers. By the end, someone will be crowned World Champ, a lot of sixes will have been hit, and most of the bowlers will probably be feeling quite tired and irritable.

Personally, and hopefully not tempting fate too much here, I think England have a very solid chance of winning this World Cup. The batting should be fully scary for any opponent down to at least number six, with a few lusty hitters to come after that. Sure, the bowling attack won't have the purists purring like that of Australia or South Africa, but the likes of Curran, Topley, Willey and Stokes are canny customers who are hard to score off of, while Rashid, Wood and Woakes supply real class.

That said, any one out of the Big 5 of Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and India, as well as dark horses South Africa and Sri Lanka – and even the West Indies if they can get a run of results going – could win this.

Here's how to watch the T20 World Cup in the UK, Australia, NZ, South Asia, the USA and elsewhere. There are various live stream options and if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab). Scroll down to the bottom of this guide for more info on this.

When does the T20 World Cup start?

This year’s world cup heads down under, and will take place in Australia between Sunday 16 October and 13 November 2022. The initial games are a qualifying round, with the 'proper' World Cup – aka the Super 12 – starting on October 22, when Australia play New Zealand.

Can you stream the T20 World Cup for FREE?

Yes you can! If you live in Pakistan, or indeed, outside of Pakistan and don't mind the commentary being in Urdu, a number of games are free to watch on state broadcaster PTV Sports (opens in new tab). Hooray for public service broadcasting!

Australia's games, plus the semis and final, are free on Channel 9 in Australia, including via its 9Now (opens in new tab) streaming service. Here, the commentary will be more or less in English. Alternatively, you can watch every World Cup game for free for 14 days, with a free trial of Kayo Sports. Unfortunately, the World Cup goes on for longer than 14 days, but you can't have everything.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) Needless to say, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is your first – and indeed only – port of call for the World Cup T20i action if you're in the UK. That's via a satellite dish, Sky Go, Sky Glass or the floating voter's favourite: Sky Now (opens in new tab). There, a Sports pass will set you back just £25 per month for 6 months, with free Boost for the first month, so you can watch in full HD, as opposed to slightly crappy semi-HD. That will then cost an extra £5 per month if you want to continue with it, alas. There is one other option which is to buy a 1-day pass to Sky Sports for £11.99 – but that does not strike us as great VFM, compared to the monthly deal above.

How to watch T20 World Cup in India – or in Hindi, from abroad

(opens in new tab) The T20 World Cup will be on Star Sports (opens in new tab) and also via Disney+ Hotstar streaming (opens in new tab), including the Hotstar mobile app (opens in new tab). There's no free offer on this one, alas, but prices start at just Rs 499.

How to watch the T20 World Cup in Pakistan – for free

(opens in new tab) Head straight to PTV Sports TV or its online sibling PTV Sports Live (opens in new tab). Part of Pakistan's state broadcasting network, PTV Sports has the rights to the World Cup, and as a state-run entity, it's showing it for free. I wouldn't say it's the most sophisticated streaming website I've ever come across, but it works, and it's free, so you can't really grumble.

How to watch the T20 World Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) Apparently, every single match of the T20 World Cup is on Fox Cricket and the Foxtel streaming service (opens in new tab). To watch for free, however, you could to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This comes with a FREE 14-day trial (opens in new tab), after which it's from $27.50 per month, which is pretty reasonable. All Australia's World Cup matches, plus the semis, the final and 'selected other matches' will also be free on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now streaming (opens in new tab).

How to watch the T20 World Cup in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Kiwis can watch the World Cup on Sky Sport, via Sky Go, Sky Now or cable. A Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) sub is currently $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch T20 World Cup in the USA

(opens in new tab) Rather amazingly, there is a streaming service in the USA and Canada that's specifically for cricket! It's called Willow TV (opens in new tab) and is available via various cable providers. If you prefer to stream, you can use cable cutters' fave, Sling TV and add Willow TV for $5 per month. If you're new to Sling or, indeed, have never even heard of it, you can get SlingTV with a 50% discount. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) In the USA, the World Cup cricket is also streaming on ESPN. This channel usually offers the choice of commentary in Hindi or English among its streaming options, too. You can watch live with a suitable cable subscription or on streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is $69.99 per year.

How to watch the T20 World Cup if you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our top choice when it comes to pretending you are in a different country, and all the other useful stuff you can do with VPNs. It's got a robust set of security features and there's the option of buying it on a 3-month free trial, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, (opens in new tab)when you sign up for a year. This works out at just £6.19 per month, and you can use ExpressVPN across your laptop, phone, PlayStation, Xbox and more. Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

