Forget Amazon Prime Day, this Google Home Mini is HALF PRICE

If you want to get a Google Home smart speaker at a ridiculously low price, there's no need to wait for the Amazon Prime Day sale which is taking place later this month.

Why not? First, because Amazon doesn't sell Google smart speakers given that it would much prefer that you buy an Amazon Echo device instead. Second, because right now, Tesco has the Google Home Mini at the lowest price we've ever seen it, down to just £24 from £49.

(If you're reading this page from the US and wondering what a Tesco is and what a £ is, then we have good news for you – Walmart is discounting a whole load of Google devices right now. Happy 4th July!)

The Google Home Mini is Google's answer to the Amazon Echo Dot and, as we noted in our Google Home Mini review of the Mini is "a superb little gadget that can act as the hub for the centre of your smart home." And at this price, it's so cheap that you could get one for every room.

Here are the details of the Tesco Google Home Mini deal:

Google Home Mini, Charcoal | Was £49.00 | Now £24.00

This diminutive smart speaker is an absolute bargain and the lowest price we've ever seen it sold for, so we have no idea how quickly it will sell out. Officially, the deal runs from 4 July 2019 until 16 July 2019 but if you want one (or more than one) you might want to get your skates on.

There are all sorts of cool things you can do with a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. You can get it to read you the news or weather reports, help you with timers and recipes and much more, all by uttering a simple "Hey, Google!" And you can use it to control your smart lighting or smart thermostat or turn any appliance on or off via a smart plug.

You can also connect the Google Home Mini to another speaker via Bluetooth and use it with a Chromecast to stream shows, movies, and music.

If you'd rather buy the Google Home Mini in Candy colour, that's also on offer for £24 at Tesco.

Check out the other prices below. You won't find it cheaper than at Tesco.