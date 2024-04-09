Five of our favourite Chris Hemsworth workouts to build total body strength

It’s no secret we’re big Chris Hemsworth fans here at T3 because, as well as being a brilliant actor, he’s also got an incredible physique. It all comes down to his dedicated training regime, which the Australian actor regularly shares snippets of on his Instagram (which we’re super grateful for).

Full-body workouts are one of the most popular styles of workouts Chis regularly shares. Probably because they're your best friend for when you don’t have time to as they ensure you hit all your body’s major muscle groups without leaving any behind. Below are our five favourites the Thor actor has shared over the years that will help you supercharge your body's strength and muscle, using a variety of equipment.

The HIIT workout

This 17-minute HIIT workout led by Chris’ personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, is ideal for those days you’re pushed for time and need a workout that’s fast and effective. The exercises require no equipment, just your body weight, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s ‘easy’. This workout will raise your heart rate and includes lots of compound exercises to hit multiple muscles at once. You will, however, need your best workout shoes and we advise having your gym water bottle at the ready.

The functional fitness workout

You don’t always need to be lifting heavy weights for an effective workout, as Chris demonstrates with this full-body routine. It’s made up of lots of functional movements, think sprints, battle ropes, medicine ball woodchops, push-ups and more, so it’s a good one if you want to switch up your regular strength training. Although, it's best done at a gym or box.

The resistance band workout

People often underestimate the power of resistance bands, but they are just as effective as building muscle as a pair of dumbbells. This 15-minute workout consists of a mixture of banded exercises that will target your upper and lower body first, before finishing off with some bodyweight exercises to strengthen those core muscles.

The intense full-body workout

If you’ve got more time on your hands, this 40-minute workout is great for focusing on hypertrophy, explosiveness, stability, and speed. It’s a circuit-style workout packed with supersets and tri-sets so your muscles are placed under more tension, so you get more bang for your buck. You’ll need various bits of kit for this one, including two kettlebells, a pair of dumbbells, a barbell, and more, so best to save this one for a gym session.

The barbell workout

This simple barbell workout will smoke your upper and lower body, as you're not allowed to drop the bar between the different exercises. By performing the exercises back to back, you're increasing time under tension, placing your muscles under more strain in order to help them grow. There's seven to get through altogether, followed by a one minute rest and you'll do five rounds in total. Watch the quick 30-second video clip below to see what they are.