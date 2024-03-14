Chris Hemsworth’s intense full-body workout boosts strength, speed and power

What’s better than a full-body workout? A Chris Hemsworth full-body workout, of course. After all, who wouldn’t want to look like Thor himself? If you’re pushed for time to hit all your workouts this week, then this is the one you need. Not only will it hit every muscle group in your body, but it will also improve your aerobic fitness levels and speed.

Centr, the wellness app that shared the workout via Instagram and is owned by Hemsworth, wrote: “It's one of @chrishemsworth 's favorite ways to work out - focusing on explosiveness, hypertrophy, stability and speed”. It also contains lots of supersets and tri-sets to pack in more exercises in a short space of time. These are great for increasing time under tension, which helps to build muscle and, according to the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research , can also lead to a greater EPOC (the amount of calories your body burns post-workout).

A post shared by Centr (@centrfit) A photo posted by on

This workout is ideally best performed in a gym environment as you’re going to need quite a few bits of equipment including: a pair of dumbbells, a kettlebell, a medicine ball, treadmill and a fixed barbell. However, you can always substitute items for another, e.g. dumbbells can also be used for the kettlebell and barbell exercises. We also recommend a decent pair of workout shoes to help with your stability and having some water to hand (you'll need it).

This is a circuit-style workout and you’ll have four rounds to work through, at a pace that’s comfortable for you. We recommend taking a 20 second rest in between each round. Once you’ve completed all four rounds, take a 60 second rest, before completing three more rounds of the workout. Here’s your exercises:

Round 1

Slam balls - 12 reps

Round 2 (tri-set)

Perform the below exercises back-to-back

Barbell bent-over rows with an underhand grip -10 reps

Dumbbell squat + curl + press -10 reps

Dumbbell tricep kickback - 8 reps each side

Round 3 (superset)

Perform the below exercises back-to-back

Kettlebell snatch - 8 reps each side

Kettlebell overhead carry - 30 secs each side

Round 4

Treadmill sprints - 10-15 second sprint, followed by 30 second jog - 5 rounds

Looking for more Hemsworth-inspired workout? We've got plenty more where that came from. Here's his 15 minute full-body workout using only resistance bands, that will leave you with a serious pump. We also really rate his full-body workout that uses no weights if you have access to limited equipment.