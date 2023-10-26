Burn fat and build muscle in 20 minutes with Chris Hemsworth’s bodyweight workout

Here at T3, we love short snappy workouts that deliver results. But something we love even more is when Chris Hemsworth delivers the short and snappy workouts. Even more so when it involves no home gym equipment. We’re not saying you’re going to be left looking as hench as Chris, but this workout will definitely get your heart rate up and build muscle endurance – so it’s a good start! Lace up your best workout shoes and get ready to go.

This workout is led by Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, and it certainly puts both men through their paces. It’s a HIIT workout, so ideal if your goal is to lose weight healthily, burn fat and develop some muscle. Research has also shown that people are more likely to stick to HIIT than more moderate training styles, as they found it more enjoyable. It's also time efficient and can be done anywhere (Chris is doing it outdoors).

As we mentioned previously, no equipment needed for this workout. You've got three rounds of exercises to get through. In each round is five different exercises and you're going to do each one for 20 seconds work, followed by a 10 seconds rest. However, you'll be doing two sets of each round. For example, you'd do all the exercises in round 1 for the required time, rest, then repeat round 1 again, then move onto the exercises in round two. Here's your workout:

Round 1 - 2 rounds of 20 seconds on 10 seconds off

Squats

Mountain climbers

Reverse lunge

Walk outs

Running on the spot

Round 2 - 2 rounds of 20 seconds on 10 seconds off

Squat with pulse

Mountain climber

Jumping lunges

Walk out with a push-up

Running on the spot

Round 3 - 2 rounds of 20 seconds on 10 seconds off

Squat jump

Russian twist

Burpees

Bear crawls

Sit throughs (if this is too hard just run on the spot again)

Make sure you replenish your body afterwards with some healthy carbs and protein (a protein shake is an easy way to do this) to help your body recover efficiently. Stretching or using a foam roller, or even a massage gun, is also a good way to reduce delayed onset muscle soreness. If you also own a fitness tracker make sure you wear it throughout this workout, so you can keep track of your heart rate, VO2 max and calories burnt. Then when you next do the workout you can compare your stats to monitor if there's any improvements in your fitness levels.